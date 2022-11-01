‘Encanto’ Disney+ Live Special Set for December (TV News Roundup)

Disney+ has announced that the new original special “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl,” featuring an introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will launch Wednesday, December 28 on the streamer. The two-night concert will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on November 11-12. The special is from Disney Branded Television and will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions.

The original voice cast of “Encanto” will reunite at the Bowl, including Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma). The event will also feature special guests including Colombian stars Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda. The live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and special effects, will center around characters and songs from Disney Animation’s “Encanto.”

“Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” will be directed by Chris Howe and Jamal Sims with production design by Misty Buckley. Sally Wood is the creative showrunner of Fulwell 73 Productions, with Gabe Turner, Emma Conway and Lou Fox serving as executive producers. The visual transformation of the Hollywood Bowl into a Casita is handled by NorthHouse. The concert is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, Live Nation-Hewitt Silva and Disney Concerts, as well as AMP Worldwide.

Conductor Anthony Parnther will lead the full orchestra performing the score and songs from the film live, as well as the cast and special guest artists performing the songs from the film live. A Colombian group, made up of musicians from the soundtrack, will accompany the orchestra.

Also in today’s newscasts:

APPOINTMENT

The premiere date for the Showtime drama series “Your Honor” has been pushed back a month and into 2023, with its new premiere date set for Sunday, January 13. The 10-episode second season of the Bryan Cranston-directed court drama follows its Michael Desiato, a New Orleans judge whose career is thrown into jeopardy when his teenage son kills a crime boss’s son in a hit-and-run . Michael Stuhlbarg plays crime boss Jimmy Baxter, with Hope Davis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Andrene Ward Hammond, Keith Machekanyanga, Lilli Kay, Jimi Stanton and Benjamin Flores Jr. rounding out the cast. Guest stars slated for season two include Rosie Perez, Margo Martindale, and Amy Landecker.

The show is executive produced by Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer, with Joey Hartstone serving as showrunner and executive producer for season two. Cranston and James Degus (“All the Way”) are producing the series for Moonshot Entertainment. CBS Studios is producing the show in association with King Size Productions. Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers.

FRAMES

BET announced that Simone Oliver has joined the company as senior vice president of digital content and Jason Odom as senior vice president of digital operations. Both will report to Kimberly Paige, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of BET.

As Senior Vice President of Digital Content, Oliver will lead content across BET’s digital platforms, including BET.com and the company’s social channels, and oversee the editorial, video, brand, digital creative teams. and social services of BET. She will be responsible for refining BET’s voice across all platforms.

Odom joins BET as Senior Vice President of Digital Operations and, in his role, will oversee BET’s content monetization opportunities, audience growth and digital platforms. He will work closely with Oliver and Paige to identify new revenue and content streams.

FIRST LOOKS

Fox and Sony Pictures Television have shared a first look at their upcoming drama anthology series “The Accused,” which stars Michael Chiklis, Abigail Breslin and more. Each episode of the series will explore a different crime in a different city.

The series’ additional cast includes Rachel Bilson, Whitney Cummings, Jack Davenport, Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Wendell Pierce, and Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Marlee Matlin, Billy Porter, Tazbah Rose Chavez and Chiklis have all been tapped to direct episodes of the series. The series is based on the BBC crime anthology of the same name and comes from Howard Gordon, who was behind shows like ’24’ and ‘Homeland’. There will be 15 episodes for the show’s first run, each telling stories of crime and punishment. The series will premiere on the network on January 22, 2023.

Check out the first preview below.

*

Fox has shared a teaser for upcoming crime series “Alert,” from executive producers Jamie Foxx and John Eisendrath. Starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, the procedural drama centers on the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit, where each episode chronicles a new missing person case. The stars of the series play a divorced couple who, throughout the series, uncover the truth about their long-lost son.

Additional cast for the series includes Adeola Role, Ryan Broussard and Graham Verchere. Eisendrath serves as showrunner while other executive producers include Datari Turner, JR Orci, Adam Kane, and Michael Offer. Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment are co-producing the series.

The series premiere is scheduled for January 8, following Fox’s NFL football programming. Check out the teaser below.

FOUNDRY

Grace Duah has become a series regular for season two of “Gossip Girl,” HBO Max has announced. Duah plays Shan Barnes, a free-spirited best friend of Zoya. Season 2 will reveal crucial details about her character as well as missed romances and connections,

Outside of the theater, Duah previously worked as a backstage staff member on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” She is represented by Seven Summits and Buchwald.

Season 2 of the series will air on December 1.

INITIATIVES

The CW has launched a new public service announcement in honor of Vote Early Day as part of its ongoing CW Vote Ready campaign in partnership with Vote.org.

The new video spot features on-screen talent from various CW shows encouraging audiences to go to Vote.org and register to vote, check if they’re registered to vote in their state, and get a ballot. postal voting, if applicable. The spot will air on the network’s digital and social media platforms, including The CW App and CWTV.com.

PODCASTS

Apple TV+ has announced a new podcast series titled “Little America: The Official Podcast,” hosted by Kumail Nanjiani. Complementing the upcoming second season of the Apple TV+ series of the same name, the podcast will be a non-fiction exploration of the immigrant experience in America, premiering Thursday, November 3.

Each episode will feature a different reporter who will share their unique story. Planned guests include journalists Shereen Marisol Meraji, Avery Trufelman, Hannah Kingsley-Ma, Albert Samaha and more, with topics including a Vietnamese mentalist, a Yugoslav wedding celebrant, a Japanese food engineer, a Ethiopian dogs and state representative Angelica Rubio, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, among others.

“Little America: The Official Podcast” is produced in conjunction with the Vox Media Podcast Network. Executive producers are Nishat Kurwa and Josh Bearman.