The CW's Stargirl ending with season 3 – The Hollywood Reporter
Another bites the dust at The CW.
Drama DC Comics star girl will end its run with its third season underway. The series starring Brec Bassinger and creator Geoff Johns and Warner Bros. Television will end its run with its finale on December 7.
The news, which has been rumored for some time, comes as the broadcast network has significantly reduced its volume of scripted originals in the United States. The CW was sold earlier this year, with station group Nexstar taking almost full control of the network in October.
“star girl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons,” Johns explained in a statement Monday. “With all the changes brewing on the network, we knew this might be the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and delivered what I think will be the best season of star girl yet, with complete creative closure. The cast and crew are amazing, and I want to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec portrayed Courtney in every way possible – with grace, strength and humor – exceeding my wildest expectations. I’m grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and honor my beloved late sister, and I’m beyond grateful to the press and fans who have always stood up for us for three incredible seasons. Most shows never go that far. We couldn’t be more proud of our show and the fan base it has created!”
star girl was originally developed for the former DC Universe streaming platform. The drama, which is produced by Greg Berlanti and his Berlanti Productions partner Sarah Schechter, aired its first season on the platform that is no longer in the scripted originals business. The CW, in a rare straight-to-line streaming deal, signed a deal to air episodes of the series a day after they dropped on DCU for the first season. After its linear run, The CW renewed star girl for a second season, with the broadcaster being the show’s exclusive home after DCU left the scripted originals space. The CW went a step further and gave a pickup at the start of season three to star girl in May 2021, before the start of its second race.
“Playing Stargirl and being a part of the DC Universe has been the greatest honor, and I’m so grateful for every moment,” Bassinger said. “I would like to thank our fearless frontman Geoff Johns, as well as WBTV, The CW, the cast and crew of star girl, and of course, the fans. Thanks. This show will forever live in my heart.
star girl was among the few American scripted originals to survive the 2022-23 season. The CW, ahead of its official sale to Nexstar, canceled more than half of its slate of scripted originals in May.
With Nexstar now running The CW, CEO Mark Pedowitz has stepped down from his role as broadcast’s longest-serving network chief after more than a decade. Other executives, including finance and marketing heads, have since been pushed out as Nexstar plots a future for the network that will focus on affiliates and cheaper originals as it plans to make The CW profitable for the first time.
It should be noted that The CW was never designed to be profitable, but rather to make money for its parent studios. Both CBS Studios and Warners earned billions from its programming on The CW thanks to lucrative overseas sales and a billion-dollar Netflix output deal. With the arrival of HBO Max and Paramount+, these domestic and foreign broadcast rights have become essential to keep in-house to build both platforms. With both revenue-generating business models no longer making sense, CBS Studios and Warners sold The CW to Nexstar.
star girl becomes the fourth CW Scripted Original to get a proper ending this season, joining Nancy Drew, The Flash and Riverdale. In addition to these four, The CW’s scripted slate also includes all american and his Back home spin off, Kung Fu, Superman & Lois, Walker and its consequences, Independenceas well as other recruits Gotham Knights and Supernatural prequel The Winchesters.
