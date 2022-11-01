Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan Condemn Virat Kohlis Hotel Room Video Leak | Bollywood
After Anushka Sharma raged over a leaked video from her husband Virat Kohlis’ hotel room, Bollywood celebrities have spoken out against cricketers’ invasion of privacy. It all started when Virat shared a video recorded in his hotel room in Australia where an unidentified person walked around the room and showed his belonging to the camera. This video here is appalling and it made me feel very paranoid about my private life, Virat wrote. Read also : Anushka Sharma Angry Over Virat Kohli’s Hotel Room Video Leaked Online
Responding to Virats post, Varun Dhawan commented, Horrible behavior. Absolutely unethical and uncool…, added Arjun Kapoor. As Parineeti Chopra said, OMFG. New low level, Dino Morea stepped in, this is terrible behavior.
Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela replied, Absolutely!! Imagine immoral and unscrupulous they did the same to a #unscrupulous#dishonorable girls room. Not cool! shared Abhishek Bachchan and Kajal Aggarwal dropped a surprised face emoji and called it awful. An angry Hrithik Roshan commented, Damn! This person must be discovered and fired. And the hotel must take responsibility!
Earlier, Anushka said in a long post, I’ve been through a few incidents where some fans didn’t show any compassion or grace in the past, but that’s really the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks the celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega (if you are a celebrity you will have to deal with this) should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this happens in your bedroom, where is the line?
Anushka and Virat are among the most popular celebrity couples. They have always remained cautious about their privacy and even do the same for their daughter, Vamika. They refuse to reveal their daughters’ faces to the public and urge the media to respect their decision.
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/hrithik-roshan-abhishek-bachchan-condemn-virat-kohli-s-leaked-hotel-room-video-101667220563803.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- March on the capital: Imran Khan tries to regain power in Pakistan
- Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan Condemn Virat Kohlis Hotel Room Video Leak | Bollywood
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams Congress for ‘insulting’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
- Luxury leaders must lead rather than follow sustainable fashion
- Hemostasis device developer raises $25 million
- The CW’s Stargirl ending with season 3 – The Hollywood Reporter
- Supreme Court rejects Turkey’s request to stop US brawl lawsuits
- Sports Wrap: SCSU Hockey Drops First Game of Season, Fall to Fourth in USCHO Poll
- Submit your recipes for the DEI Division International eBook Cookbook today
- Deputies investigate Sunday night shooting in Hollywood
- Google’s Halloween Doodle is a cute ghostly dueling game
- WHO and WMO launch new knowledge platform on climate and health