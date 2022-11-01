Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan Condemn Virat Kohlis Hotel Room Video Leak | Bollywood

After Anushka Sharma raged over a leaked video from her husband Virat Kohlis’ hotel room, Bollywood celebrities have spoken out against cricketers’ invasion of privacy. It all started when Virat shared a video recorded in his hotel room in Australia where an unidentified person walked around the room and showed his belonging to the camera. This video here is appalling and it made me feel very paranoid about my private life, Virat wrote. Read also : Anushka Sharma Angry Over Virat Kohli’s Hotel Room Video Leaked Online

Responding to Virats post, Varun Dhawan commented, Horrible behavior. Absolutely unethical and uncool…, added Arjun Kapoor. As Parineeti Chopra said, OMFG. New low level, Dino Morea stepped in, this is terrible behavior.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela replied, Absolutely!! Imagine immoral and unscrupulous they did the same to a #unscrupulous#dishonorable girls room. Not cool! shared Abhishek Bachchan and Kajal Aggarwal dropped a surprised face emoji and called it awful. An angry Hrithik Roshan commented, Damn! This person must be discovered and fired. And the hotel must take responsibility!

Celebrity comments on Virat Kohli’s post.

Earlier, Anushka said in a long post, I’ve been through a few incidents where some fans didn’t show any compassion or grace in the past, but that’s really the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks the celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega (if you are a celebrity you will have to deal with this) should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this happens in your bedroom, where is the line?

Anushka and Virat are among the most popular celebrity couples. They have always remained cautious about their privacy and even do the same for their daughter, Vamika. They refuse to reveal their daughters’ faces to the public and urge the media to respect their decision.