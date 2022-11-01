Hollywood star Paul Newman’s memoir reveals the pressures of being an idol





A new memoir from actor Paul Newman makes some shocking revelations about Hollywood idols’ insecurities. Newman, who died of lung cancer in 1983, is known for his roles in The Hustler and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, but his childish good looks have blanketed a life fraught with anxiety. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, originally conceived in the 1980s, tells the story of a difficult upbringing, a failed first marriage, excessive consumption of alcoholand the pressures of being screen eye candy. In the book, Newman says he was always anxious about falling short of expectations and advancing in his career because of his appearance. “It’s hard for someone like me, who’s always had a terrible sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach that his success simply comes from being lucky enough to be born a certain way,” the actor writes. . What is in the memoirs of Paul Newman? Newman originally started the memoir with screenwriter Stewart Stern, but in 1991 the pair dropped out after despairing there was too much material. The book is now published after Newman’s daughter found interview transcripts in a family attic. The book reveals that Newman wanted to be seen as more than just handsome and shine a light on his relationships with other famous faces. Newman had an on-screen partnership with Robert Redford, his opposite in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. However, the memoirs state that the Hollywood the duo didn’t get along when the cameras weren’t rolling. Another thread is the bitter jealousy Newman had for leading man James Dean that stemmed from a failed casting call to be Dean’s twin brother in “East of Eden.” Newman then replaced Dean in “The Battler” after the actor’s untimely death. The ups and downs of Newman’s marriage to fellow actress Joanne Woodward are also covered.

