River Phoenix still hangs over Hollywood, 29 years after his death

River Phoenix poses in 1988. (Photo: George Rose/Getty Images)

River Phoenix died on October 31, 1993, and is now gone for over 23 years that he lived. And yet, 29 years after fatally overdosing on a combination of cocaine and heroin, the Oscar-nominated actor and rocker continues to hover in Hollywood.

Just last week, actor Michael J. Fox recalled Phoenix being nice to him while filming his 1991 movie. Doc Hollywood in Florida.

“River Phoenix and his brother [Joaquin Phoenix] had a place there, and River was taking us,” Fox said. People. “He used to pick us up and take us to his house and have a barbecue. It’s funny because it was an act of kindness that was built on an act of kindness.”

He explained that the two connected when Phoenix appeared on a 1985 episode of Fox’s hit TV show, Family ties. Phoenix, who was nine years younger than Fox, seriously impressed the actor, but he struggled with one scene.

“So I went up to him and said, ‘What’s the matter? And he said, ‘I feel like a ***,'” Fox recalled to the magazine. “And I said, ‘You feel like a ***? Why?’ He said: ‘I feel awkward, I feel like ad***ing.’ And I said, “Welcome to the company. That’s it. That’s the highest level of accomplishment you’ll ever get is to feel like a ***.” It’s stupid. It’s a stupid thing to do in life. We pretend we are other people for a living. We use things we don’t really use and we eat things we don’t really eat and we stand in one place because the light is better there and everything is goofy but if you stick there you can find a way to tell a story that others can’t.”

Fox thought Phoenix’s hospitality later was repayment for his advice.

“It always seems like it’s the really talented guys who go down”

Friends alum Matthew Perry reflected on Phoenix, his co-star in the 1988 film A night in the life of Jimmy Reardonin his new memoirs, Friends, lovers and the terrible big thing.

“River was a better actor than me, I was funnier. But I certainly held on in our scenes, no small feat, when I look back decades later,” Perry wrote, who was born just a year before support me star. “But more importantly, River looked at the world in a different way than all of us, and that made him fascinating and charismatic, and, yes, handsome, but not in the Gap ad way (although he was too). ) in the sense that there is no one else in the world like him.”

Matthew Perry co-starred in the 1988 film River Phoenix A night in the life of Jimmy Reardon. (Photo: Everett Collection)

Perry added controversially and has since apologized for it: “It always seems to be the really talented guys who fall. Why do original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die but Keanu Reeves still walks among us ?”

Although Perry said he “chosen a name at random,” Reeves was close to Phoenix, having starred alongside him in the critically acclaimed 1991 drama. My own private Idaho. Easy, Reeves was almost reduced to tears while talking about his late friend in a November 2021 interview. Reeves said it was still “weird to talk about him in the past.”

Two months before Perry’s comment, on August 23, 2022, the day that would have been Phoenix’s 52nd birthday, his actress sister, Rain Phoenix, wish him a happy birthday with a quote from the poet and philosopher Henry David Thoreau: “When a friend dies, we must consider that fate through trust has given us the task of a double life, that we must now keep the promise of life of our friend too, in ours, in the world.”

‘If River was still here…’

And the Phoenix name has come up steadily over the years. In November 2020, Ethan Hawke, who starred with him in the 1985 film Explorerswhich was Hawke’s first, say it Guardian that Phoenix’s death had affected him greatly.

“He was the brightest light and this industry chewed him up, and that was a big lesson for me,” Hawke said. “If I had to put one reason why I never moved to LA, it would be that I think it’s too dangerous for an actor like me to be in that kind of climate.”

Ethan Hawke, left, and River Phoenix co-starred in 1985 Explorers. (Photo: Everett Collection)

Phoenix co-star Samantha Mathis in that year The thing called love and his real girlfriend when he died, speculated on what he would do if he lived.

“I think if River was still around, I think he’d be playing, leading, saving the environment, just living and hanging out,” she said. People in October 2018. “Oh my God, wouldn’t that be nice?”

From many other times Phoenix is ​​remembered was in February 2020 when his younger brother, Joaquin, whom River credits putting him on the path to acting and was notably the person who called 9-1-1 on the night of his brother’s death, received the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the film Joker.

“When he was 17, my brother wrote these lyrics, ‘Run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow,'” Joaquin said emotionally in a rare public comment, which comes at 1:10 in the video below. -below. The audience applauded.