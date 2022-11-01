



A South Korean singer and actor is among more than 150 people who died after a wave of crowds during Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea. Lee Jihan was celebrating Halloween in the Itaewon district on Saturday when chaos ensued in the intensely crowded streets, causing crowds to crush. He was 24 years old. Lee Jihan, who was killed during a mob in Seoul on October 29, 2022.

935 Entertainment

The influx of crowds which killed more than 153 people, including 26 foreigners, on Monday morning is the worst disaster in South Korea’s recent history. The story continues under the ad Read more: South Korean police investigate deadly Halloween mob in Seoul Read more South Korean police investigate deadly Halloween mob in Seoul Lee’s agencies 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment both confirmed the star’s death in public statement. With clear text on a black background, the statement, which is in Korean, reads, “We are saddened to announce such news today, but Lee Jihan passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night.”



2:03

Canadian among injured crowd in Seoul

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden and tragic news, and to all those who loved him,” the statement continued. trendy now Canadian among injured in Halloween stampede that killed more than 150 people in South Korea

Goodbye binge-watching: Netflix, the others, bring back commercial breaks in the coming weeks Lee’s agency also said he was a “sweet and warm friend to all” who had a “bright smile” and “a passion for the game.” Lee rose to popularity after appearing as a contestant on the Korean TV show Produce 101,a singing contest where hopefuls competed for one of 11 spots in a new Korean boy band. He auditioned with an EXO cover Overdose. The story continues under the ad He also performed INFINITE Be mine alongside several other competitors on Produce 101. Although Lee did not win the contest, he garnered a sizable fan base after the show. Lee then used his newfound popularity to earn an acting role in the K-Drama. Today was another Namhyun day. Saturday’s disaster was concentrated in a steep, narrow alley, with witnesses and survivors reminiscent of hellish chaos with people falling on top of each other like dominoes. They said the entire Itaewon area was congested with slow-moving vehicles and revelers dressed in Halloween costumes, preventing rescuers and ambulances from reaching the crowded alleys in time. Read more: How and why do mob waves become deadly? Experts explain The story continues under the ad The Halloween festivities in Itaewon have no official organizers. South Korean police said Monday they have no specific procedures for handling incidents such as crowds at an event that has no organizers. More than 80% of the dead were in their 20s or 30s and 11 were teenagers, South Korea’s interior ministry said. The crowd surge was South Korea’s deadliest disaster since 2014, when 304 people, mostly high school students, died in a sinking ferry. According to the AllKPop website, Lee’s funeral will take place on Tuesday. With files from The Associated Press

