Entertainment
Harvey Weinstein actor testifies he was assaulted twice at TIFF
A former actor cried on the stand as he testified that Harvey Weinstein assaulted her twice, decades apart, at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Kelly Sipherd – who was an aspiring actor in the 80s and 90s but has since left the entertainment business – went into graphic detail alleging Weinstein forced oral sex on her in 1991 and masturbated before her in 2008. Both alleged assaults occurred at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto.
“You’re going to love this. … It’s okay … it won’t be long,” Sipherd recalled telling Weinstein when he allegedly first assaulted and raped her. She told the jury that she repeatedly asked him to stop.
She remembers him saying, “I’m going to fuck you. It won’t take long. Relax.”
Sipherd is an unindicted witness, meaning the 11 charges Weinstein faces do not stem from his allegations. The jury will not deliberate on Sipherd’s alleged assaults, but his testimony is designed to inform the jury of an alleged pattern of Weinstein’s behavior.
Sipherd met Weinstein at a party at TIFF in 1991 when she was 24. She was an aspiring actress and was casually introduced to him, as she mingled with friends at an event. She said she and Weinstein had a cordial conversation, which she considered friendly and professional. After “joking about art and film,” Weinstein suggested the two have a glass of wine to continue their discussion. Kelly S. agreed to go with Weinstein to a public restaurant near the party where they had met. “We got on very well,” she told the jury, explaining that she had no reason to be alarmed by any of his behavior over drinks, and knew that being connected to Weinstein could be positive for her acting career. “We were really, honestly having a great time.”
Over drinks, Weinstein mentioned a role for Sipherd and said he wanted to show him a script. “I was quite ambitious,” she said. “I thought I wanted to have a role.”
Sipherd agreed to go to Weinstein’s hotel to see the script. When Assistant District Attorney Marlene Martinez asked what happened next, she took a deep breath and said, “It’s very difficult for me to talk about this.”
Sipherd said that upon arriving at the hotel room, thinking she was going to read a script, Weinstein went to the hotel bathroom. When he came out “fast, aggressive, determined”, he was naked, wearing only an unbuttoned shirt with no pants or underwear. He was holding a warm cloth.
“It all happened quickly,” muttered Sipherd. She said Weinstein then took off her skirt and put the hot cloth over her vagina. “My wife loves it. You are going to love this,” she recalled telling him.
She told the jury that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her, then inserted his fingers into her vagina. She said he held her by the chest and legs, and she was afraid of what would happen if she tried to leave. “You have to understand how stuck up I was,” she explained. “It was so out of nowhere. It was unexpected. She went ‘hysterical’ and was ‘nauseated, scared, terrified’. She asked him to stop and told jurors she told him: “Let me out of here…stop,” to which Weinstein replied, “It’s not going to take long.”
It was then that she felt his penis inside her vagina “for a few seconds” and reached for her back, which she described as “mountainous with acne”, to escape. “I don’t remember exactly, but I came out from under.”
After the alleged assault in 1991, Weinstein called Sipherd often. This was before cell phones and caller ID, so she never knew it was him calling. The first time he called, she told the jury she was very upset and asked “why was he raping me.” He told her that was not what happened and said, “I really like you and I would leave my wife for you.” He then said he wanted her to come to New York to meet with one of his casting executives, so she could audition for a role. She told the jury that even though she had been assaulted by Weinstein, she thought it would be a “great opportunity” and brought a friend with her on the trip, so she would feel safe. Weinstein paid for his flight and his hotel room in New York. She had her friend stay with her in the same hotel room.
In New York, Weinstein had asked Sipherd to meet him for dinner, but when she arrived with her friend, Weinstein was not there. Sipherd said the next morning Weinstein showed up at his hotel, which he had paid for, and asked the front desk to call his room, although they never gave him his hotel number. On the phone, he was angry and told her that her friend had to leave. “He said, ‘Get rid of your friend, I’m going up,'” Sipherd told jurors. When she declined, she says Weinstein started screaming and kept calling, more than 20 times. She kept hanging up and he kept calling. At one point, the hotel staff even knocked on his door and asked him what he should do, but she informed them not to let him into her room. “I heard him screaming in the hallway,” she testified. When the prosecutor asked her how she was feeling, Sipherd replied, “Horrible, I’m scared of him…he raped me.”
Sipherd decided not to go to the audition in New York because of the phone call incident. She explained that she was “naive” and had hoped that by taking her friend with her, she would be safe and could pursue a career opportunity by auditioning for one of Weinstein’s films.
Sipherd told the jury that the assault had “derailed” his career. She explained that she was very serious about acting in her early twenties, had an agent, and attended drama school. But after the alleged attack, she “didn’t want to go through something like this…it was too much”. She said the alleged incident had impacted her life over the years. “It hurt my marriage because I didn’t tell him,” she tearfully said. “It was really difficult.”
Years later, Sipherd lived at the Four Seasons Toronto for a few weeks with her husband and children, while their house was being renovated. She hadn’t seen or heard from Weinstein since the alleged 1991 assault, but said she had often thought about the incident and always wanted to confront him for what he had done.
In 2008, while living with her family at the Four Seasons Toronto, the period coincided with TIFF. One day, she was in the lobby with her daughter and her friend after playing tennis and saw Weinstein at the hotel. Sipherd yelled, “Harvey! and said she felt “angry”. She says she was “shocked”, but also “knew he could be there”, since it was during the film festival, which Weinstein was attending. Weinstein’s assistant, Victoria, approached Sipherd in the lobby and said Weinstein wanted to see her.
“I actually wanted to see it because I wanted to ask why,” she testified. “All those years ago…I had thought about it often.” She added, “I felt like I was ready to give it to him.”
Weinstein’s assistant, Victoria, walked her to Weinstein’s hotel room. “I blurted out, ‘How does it feel to be in front of the only woman who said no to you,'” she told Weinstein. She explained, “I was still about to get 20 years of answers.” Victoria was in the hallway outside the hotel room, and Sipherd said she was very loud, so Weinstein “brought” her into a bathroom. He closed the door and started “proposing” her for sex.
“I’m still angry. I’m afraid. And I feel stupid,” she recalled of her state of mind, answering Martinez’s questions. “Again, it came out of nowhere. His attitude changed.” She remembered thinking, “I came to confront you…how did this happen?
Sipherd said in the bathroom, Weinstein suddenly “pulled his penis out and started masturbating.” She said, “He wanted to see my boobs while he was masturbating,” so “it became a negotiation” because she was trying to end it all, but couldn’t get out. “I had no way around it. He was much bigger,” she said. She told the jury that Weinstein ejaculated on a white bath mat. “It didn’t take very long,” she said, remembering the bathroom incident lasted maybe five minutes. She said she tried not to look, but remembered a specific detail. “His semen was dark orange/yellow…it didn’t look normal,” she said.
When she and Weinstein left the hotel suite, he told his assistant to invite Sipherd to TIFF parties. Coming down the elevator, Sipherd did not speak to Victoria about the incident, explaining that she felt “purely embarrassed”. She said: “It took me a while to figure out what happened.”
She didn’t tell any of her friends or her husband what happened in Weinstein’s hotel suite because she was “ashamed.” She said that while she was staying at the Four Seasons in Toronto, she continued to go to festival parties and took her friends to events that Weinstein had invited his assistant to, and they “thought I was so damn cool because that I knew Harvey Weinstein, so I played that.
Sipherd never filed a police report for the alleged 1991 or 2008 assaults because she was “very, very embarrassed” and “felt stupid.” Over the years, she ended up telling three girlfriends about what happened in 1991 and 2008.
On October 5, 2017, when the bombshell stories came out about Weinstein, sparking the #MeToo movement, Sipherd was told by friends. “I often wondered if I was the only one,” she told the jury.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the full name of the witness, who was identified by the court as “Kelly S.” After his testimony was completed, his attorney, Jennifer Brevorka, approached members of the media in the hallway of the courthouse to offer her his first and last name.
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2022/film/news/harvey-weinstein-kelly-accuser-trial-toronto-film-festival-1235418710/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Harvey Weinstein actor testifies he was assaulted twice at TIFF
- Ralph Lauren teams up with Fortnite to create the first phygital fashion collection
- Google Ads Data Hub creates a data clean room for audience targeting and measurement
- Local language films help IMAX offset Hollywood slowdown | New
- Donald Trump calls the attack on Paul Pelosi a “terrible thing”
- The Scoop – Monday, October 31, 2022
- 15 Tech Tools and Processes Transforming the Healthcare Industry
- Prime Minister Modi will visit Morbi tomorrow, Russian Prez Putin offers his condolences
- Lee Jihan, K-Pop singer and actor, dead in crowd crush in South Korea – National
- Gujranwala turns into no-go zone ahead of PTI long march
- Mr Porters’ new ‘In America’ campaign offers insight into men’s jewelry style – JCK
- 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, Pakistan