Neighbors set the stage for a spooky season | News | Daily Sun Villages

Strolling down his driveway, John Wierzba rolled up the sleeve of his right arm to reveal a tattoo of a Halloween scene. Can you say I love Halloween? he said. Inks only a month. While his body art is relatively new, Wierzbas’ love of Halloween is not. Wierzba, of the Village of Glenbrook, is known in the neighborhood for the elaborate Halloween scenes in its front yard. The display includes over 100 pieces and takes him four days to put together. When he lived in Michigan, Wierzba only decorated the inside of the house for Halloween. I’ve never done this before, he said. I started with three tombstones and a small skull, and it exploded after that. No one was doing anything in our neighborhood, so I just got creative and carried on.

For three years, Wierzba decorated his yard with a variety of skeletons, tombstones, pumpkins and everything in between.

He changes his decorations every year and makes about 75% of them in his workshop on his veranda.

I go to garages (sales), thrift stores and make my own candles, he said.

Wierzba makes the candles from PVC pipes and tealights.

He did two displays of the Little Shop of Horrors plant using common household items.

They’re made of foam soccer balls, the teeth are fake nails, and the veins are hot glue, Wierzba said.

Its windows are covered in wooden panels made of foam and velcro, with glowing monster eyes staring down at them.

In addition to stationary decorations, the Wierzbas spooky scene includes many moving parts and lights at night.

It’s all about creativity and discovery, he said. There have been misfires, the back and forth skeleton has trouble with the engine. It’s about being patient and working at it.

This particular skeleton is now sitting on a tombstone and waving a lantern from side to side.

A highlight of Wierzbas’ exhibit is the variety of skeletons, including a cat named Binx, Target Dog and one with an acoustic guitar he nicknamed John Denver.

It also has four skeletons who wear flannel and play fiddle, banjo, and harmonica on several songs.

I donated clothes to the skeletons this year, he said. People love them, they’re really cool.

Decorating his garden for Halloween brings joy to Wierzba, and he is happy to spread that feeling.

People come by and like to see (the decorations) and thank me, he said. That’s all I need to make me happy.

He is already planning his exhibit for next Halloween, which will include a 12-foot-tall skeleton.

I’m already working on things for next year, he says. People ask me what I do.

At the end of the season, Wierzba puts the decorations away in her veranda and attic.

My wife says she needs a storage unit very soon, he said.

But Wierzba isn’t the only person who loves Halloween.

For 22 years, Ralph Bonia has been decorating his house for Halloween with many spooky inflatable decorations.

We moved from Boston and we started seeing a lot of explosions in the area, which we haven’t seen back home, said Bonia, of Village Santo Domingo. I added more every year and really enjoyed it.

Two decades and 15 decorations later, Bonia likes to make people smile with her displays.

I love doing it and a lot of other people enjoy it too, he said. I get good feedback from people.

PVC piping takes the form of a witch and a zombie, while a cauldron releases smoke as potions bubble and bubble inside.

This Halloween season, Anthony and Galina Pellicano have grown to 11.

Residents of Citrus Grove Village are used to going all out during the holidays, and this year is no different.

I’ve always been a Christmas and Halloween fanatic, says Anthony. We always have lots of decorations. This year we were even having a party in the driveway with a food truck and a band.

Her history with Halloween decorating dates back to her teenage years.

When I was about 15, the neighborhood kids and I were all decorating our homes, he said. Later, when I was living in Miami, I was involved in organizing contests to decorate entire neighborhoods. When we did that, the whole neighborhood was decorated, and I was put in charge of handing out the prizes.

Anthony, who started decorating in mid-September, is enjoying the process.

It keeps me busy and keeps me out of trouble, he says. I will make decorations with basic stuff and reuse decorations from years past. I even have lights that I can program to change colors, so I can keep them on year round and associate them with the holidays.

Her biggest challenge when decorating is the wind.

Although he’s lived in the Jersey Shore and Miami, where strong winds come off the coast, his time at The Villages provided him with his greatest aerodynamic challenges.

I had to adjust some things so it wouldn’t get knocked over, he said. I also made sure to waterproof everything.

Despite these challenges, he appreciates how the final product is received.

The neighbors wanted me to go crazy, and people come from all over just by word of mouth, he said. We have a neighbor who will be decorating a bit, and he’s always joking with me, he’s just trying to keep up. It’s just fun that other people can enjoy it.

