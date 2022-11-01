Entertainment
Actor Jim Belushi opens marijuana dispensary in upstate New York Indian Nation
Hogansburg, NY A company owned by actor and comedian Jim Belushi has secured the latest license to operate a dispensary selling recreational marijuana in upstate New York Saint Regis (Akwesasne) Mohawk Territory of the tribe.
Belushi, a television and film starand the younger brother of the late actor John Belushi, were on hand last week for the grand opening of the store on State Route 37 near the Canada-US border in Franklin County, according to a statement of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council.
The license went to a franchise of Belushi Farms, a cannabis grower Jim Belushi started in Oregon in 2015. The local franchise is majority owned by Saint Regis Tribe member Zach Oakes. Fees collected from this dispensary and other licensed dispensaries in Mohawk Territory will support tribal programs and services, the council said.
Belushi Farms also has locations in Colorado, Oklahoma, Illinois and Massachusetts.
The Saint Regis Tribal Council began licensing marijuana dispensaries in December 2021. This puts the Mohawks, as well as other sovereign Indian nations in New York, well ahead of state licensing for legal marijuana retailers. marijuana.
Indian Nation Dispensaries have been the only legal recreational marijuana retailers to operate since the state legalized possession of weed for those over 21 in April 2021. The state has said it plans to allow a limited number of dispensaries by the end of the year.
Here is the current status of Indian Nation marijuana businesses in Upstate New York:
There are now about a dozen licensed dispensaries on Akwesasne Mohawk Territory near Hogansburg, a tribal spokesperson said. The Mohawks began licensing stores after several unauthorized businesses opened earlier in 2021.
The Cayuga Nation has a recreational dispensary at its Lakeside Trading Post in Union Springs in Cayuga County and another south of Seneca Falls in Seneca County. It also operates a cultivation/processing facility in Seneca County.
There are approximately 20 retail outlets in Seneca Nation of Indians territory in western New York.
In September, the Oneida Indian Nation announced plans to start a seed company to sell marijuana which is expected to open retail outlets in 2023. The Oneidas plans to grow and process marijuana in a new 50,000 square foot facility to be built on Hill Road in Verona and sell it in stores on its land. in Oneida and Madison counties next year.
The Onondaga Nation, whose territory is just south of Syracuse, has so far given no indication of its intention to get into the marijuana business.
Jim Belushi followed his brother as a cast member of Saturday Night Live, appeared on Twin Peaks and starred in the TV series According to Jim. He also appeared in films such as Trading Places and Only the Lonely.
His Oregon cannabis farm was featured in a Discovery Channel series called Growth of Belushi.
See more cannabis news from New York.
Don Cazentre writes for NYup.com, www.syracuse.com and the postal standard. Join it at [email protected]or follow him on NYup.comon Twitter Where Facebook.
