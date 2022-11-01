Hollywood braces for more dismal third-quarter earnings news as economy sweeps away advertising

Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Fox and Lionsgate are among the studios reporting revenue this week after Big Tech reported weak ad spend

And that puts Hollywood’s major entertainment conglomerates in a tough spot – robust ad sales are what’s keeping most of them from going into the red. Studios are spending billions of dollars to grow their streaming services and increase subscriber numbers, which investors say will be the main driver of revenue as viewership dwindles and more consumers turn the clock off. cord.

“Sentiment in the online ad space has softened lately, with more stories of budget cuts as well as advertisers holding back some budget in hopes of a fourth-quarter push,” they said. UBS analysts. “Looking at 23, we believe planning amid this level of macro uncertainty sets the stage for below-consensus growth in 23.

Or maybe investors should have listened to Rich Greenfield of Lightshed Partners. For the past six months, the outspoken media analyst has warned that studios that ignore their ad base in favor of streaming do so at their peril. Data from iSpot.tvwhich monitors TV ad spend, showed that big companies like Home Depot, Macy’s and automakers Chevrolet, Toyota and Volkswagen have literally dropped out of the nation’s top 60 list of advertisers.

“Overall, it feels like the big, less price-sensitive ad spenders are shunning TV,” Greenfield said. “We suspect there has been a significant increase in cancellation behavior, with the glut of available inventory being compounded by the lack of live sports content.”

Either way, Big Tech’s quarterly financial performance hinted at what could be in store for Hollywood conglomerate investors this week as Fox kicks off a week of earnings on Tuesday (Paramount and Roku file Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery and Lionsgate Thursday, AMC Networks Friday and Disney scheduled for next Tuesday). CFOs at companies dubbed “FAANG” – Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google – have all reported declining revenue directly linked to evaporating ad spend.

And the industry got its first (somewhat depressing) glimpse of how entertainment companies are faring amid economic headwinds – cable giant Comcast. Last Thursday, the company reported a paltry 4.4% increase in ad revenue while posting another loss from streaming service Peacock, which has hemorrhaged about $600 million per quarter so far this year.

But one bright spot, likely a preview of what Disney’s earnings will see on Nov. 8, is that live events and tourism operations are showing signs of a successful year-end. Comcast posted strong performances at its Universal theme parks as crowds returned post-pandemic, with unit revenue soaring 42.4% from a year ago to 2.1 billion of dollars. The Universal Beijing Resort had its first profitable quarter since opening in September 2021.

What is at stake is the performance of the shares. Investors are wondering about the future of Hollywood’s streaming ambitions and how much advertising can be boosted during an expected downturn – especially after ad spend this year inflated by a record 7, $5 billion spent on political ads for this year’s midterm elections, according to ad tracking company AdImpact.

Entertainment conglomerates would be particularly hard hit as TV advertisers cut budgets, families canceled summer vacations at Disney World and Universal studios and more disruptions ahead for streaming services.

Here’s what to watch out for:

FOX

When Lachlan Murdoch makes a call with Wall Street analysts to review Tuesday’s earnings report, there will be a real live plot for “Succession” playing out in the boardrooms of Fox and News Corp. as Rupert Murdoch ponders reuniting the empire he created. into separate companies ten years ago. No one will pay attention to the $1.14 per share profit on $3.2 billion in revenue analysts predict. Yet Fox can contradict the narrative about the ad spending drought with strong contributions from political spots ahead of the midterm elections. (Fox stocks are down 22% year-to-date.)

Primordial

CEO Bob Bakish makes his quarterly appearance on Wednesday’s earnings call, where he’s likely to mention Paramount’s megahit “Top Gun: Maverick” at least a dozen times. We don’t blame him. The blockbuster topped the international box office, taking in some $1.5 billion in ticket sales. And the GM is expected to say exactly when the movie will be released on Paramount+. Analysts expect the company to report a profit of 44 cents per share on revenue of $7 billion. (Paramount stock is down 41% year-to-date.)

Discovery of Warner Bros.

Investors are still stunned by CEO David Zaslav’s decision to remove $90 million “Batgirl” from HBO Max just hours before the company is due to release its second quarter results. On Thursday, they’ll be even more worried about the progress being made in merging HBO Max and Discovery+, with plans to add CNN’s streaming future after that. There has been a well-received momentum to finally gain leadership at the top of its DC Comics franchise. Analysts expect a loss of 21 cents per share on revenue of $10.4 billion. (WBD stock is down 49% since the April merger.)

Lions Gate

The company is moving toward spun off its film and television studios division rather than its Starz cable and streaming unit, according to people familiar with the matter. This might be a brilliant idea given that many Big Tech companies can deploy huge sums of money if one wants to build up one’s studio capabilities. Lionsgate was previously in talks to sell a 20% stake in Starz to a number of suitors, including Canal+ in France, but no deal materialized. The company should publish Thursday a loss of 28 cents per share on revenue of $44.6 billion. (Lionsgate shares have fallen 52% since the start of the year.)

disney

Next week, Bob Chapek unveils annual results that could be slightly below expectations. The company said during the third quarter that pent-up demand for live events was so high it could siphon off sales from the last three months of the year. He already has three-time plans for Disney to buy Hulu and keep ESPN, and even integrate the game into the sports network’s platform. Look for gains analysts expect to hit 58 cents per share on $21 billion in revenue. Oh, he finally woke up about awakened culture. (Disney’s stock is down 32% year-to-date.)