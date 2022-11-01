Global Toy Market (2022 to 2027) – With Bandai Namco Entertainment, Dream International, Hasbro and Jakks Pacific, among others – ResearchAndMarkets.com





DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Toys Market Overview, 2022-2027” report has been added to from ResearchAndMarkets.com offer. This report attempts to analyze the global scenarios, trends and patterns that shape this $130 billion. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow with over USD 165 billion and CAGR over 6% for 2022-2027. In order to identify the dynamics of the market from different angles, the editor has cut the market into relevant segments. The segmentation performed is based on age group, product line and sales channels in the market. The age group is categorized into 0-8 years old age group, 9-15 years old age group and over 15 years old age group. Product lines for the toy market include action figures, arts and crafts, building sets, dolls, games and puzzles, infant/toddler/preschool toys , youth electronics, outdoor and sports toys, plush toys, model vehicle replicas and exploratory toys. . Globally, we have seen the industry revamp its product lines to meet changing consumer demands and needs. Outdoor and sports toys hold the highest market share in the world, mainly driven by the United States, which also happens to be the largest toy market in the world as of 2019. The product lines are also expected to change to adapt and adapt to changing consumer preferences. . Additionally, an increase in demand for traditional toys is also seen in some of the MEA and Asia-Pacific markets. When the market is segmented by age group, it is evident that consumers are gradually moving away from toys and towards other entertainment mediums such as computer and video games. This shrinks and the entire age category of children over 15 years old. The 9-15 age category shows intangible change and accounts for around 50% of all toy sales worldwide. This category also has room for growth as more and more manufacturers compete for licenses. Toys that fall into the 9-15 age category are perfectly positioned to endorse brand licensing. Additionally, there have been significant innovations and changes in product design and the nature of toys in the 0-8 age category. The 0-8 toys category primarily included infant/toddler toys such as replica objects, vehicles, and dolls. It has been observed that the 0-8 year old category is showing signs of maturity in more developed markets such as the US, UK, Germany and France, while emerging markets in the global toy market are seeing an increasing share of the category. The sales and distribution channel for the toy market has been divided into online and offline channels. The outbreak of the novel corona virus has given new impetus to the growth of online sales channels in the market. For regions like North America, Europe and Latin America where the majority of annual toy sales are generated during the festive seasons in winter, the respective toy markets have witnessed an expansion of sales channels. However, a robust e-commerce system has also played a key role in effectively transitioning consumers from offline retail stores, supermarkets to online toy stores. For emerging markets such as Latin America, Asia-Pacific and MEA, toy companies should monitor the development of online sales channels for toys as these regions have witnessed exponential growth in the number of Internet users over the past half-decade. Main companies present in the market Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Dream International Limited, Hasbro Inc., Jakks Pacific, Inc., The LEGO Group, Mattel, Brandstatter Group (Playmobil), Ravensburger, VTech, Kids II, Inc., K’Nex Industries, , Inc, Clementoni, Goliath Games, Artsana Group, Nintendo Co. Ltd. Considered in this report Geography: Worldwide

Historical year: 2016

Reference year: 2021

Estimated year: 2022

Forecast year: 2027 Aspects covered in this report Global toy market with its value and forecast along with its segments

Analysis of the toys market by region

Various divers and challenges

Ongoing trends and developments

Five patterns of strength

Top Profiled Companies

Strategic recommendation Report Covered Regions North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Segment covered in the report By product Action Figures and ACC

Arts and Crafts

Building sets

Dolls

Games/Puzzles

Infant/Toddler/Preschool

Youth electronics

Outdoor and sports toys

Stuffed toy

Vehicles

Exploratory and other toys By age group 0-8 years old

9-15 years old

15 years and over By distribution channel For more information on this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nm7mo1

