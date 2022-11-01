K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan, 24, killed in Halloween crowd crush in Seoul | Ents & Arts News

K-Pop star and actor Lee Jihan has been confirmed as one of the victims of the Halloween stampede in Seoul that killed more than 150 people.

Jihan, 24, rose to prominence on a south korean singing competition, before successfully moving on to the theatre.

The two agencies representing the star – 935 Entertainment and 9Auto Entertainment – confirmed the news on Sunday.

Posting a black square on Instagram, they wrote in their statement that they were “heartbroken to be greeted by the sad news” of his death and told fans that Jihan “has become a star in the sky and left us”.

Expressing their “sincere condolences” to his family and all who loved him, they called him “a sweet and warm friend to all”.

They also wrote about his “bright smile” and paid tribute to his “passion for acting”, wishing him well on his “final journey”.

Jihan rose to prominence on South Korea’s reality show Produce 101 in 2017, where 101 K-pop hopefuls competed for a spot in an 11-member group.

Although he was not chosen to be part of the final group – Wanna One – Jihan used the platform to move on to acting, starring in the South Korean high school drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.

Former Produce 101 contestants Park Heeseok, Kim Do-hyun, and Cho Jin Hyung also paid their respects. They wrote in a joint statement, “Ji Han has left this world and gone to a comfortable place. We ask that you say goodbye to him on his last journey.”

Funerals for the victims are already underway and the South Korean government has announced that it will provide support for funeral expenses.

According to AllKPop, Ji Han’s funeral will be held on November 1.

How did Seoul’s Halloween celebration turn into a deadly crush?

“I was there when she said she couldn’t breathe”

Other revelers caught up in the crush described the “slow and agonizing” horror as the disaster unfolded, with people unable to move or breathe as a large crowd moved through a narrow street.

A witness, Nathan Taverniti, from Sydney, Australia, described the horror of watching his friend die in a now-deleted TikTok video.

Mr Taverniti said: “I was there when she said she couldn’t breathe. We were screaming… ‘You have to go back, you have to turn back’… but no one was listening.”

He described the situation not as a crush, but as a “slow and agonizing” crush. Two of his other friends were also injured.

In his video, which has been viewed over nine million times, Mr Taverniti tearfully continued: “I watched people film, sing and laugh as my friends died, along with many other people.

“You know how many people were going to this event. Why weren’t you prepared?

Olivia Jacovic, another Australian witness, described her torn clothes and bruised arms in the crush, with people “packed like sardines” in the street.

The 27-year-old, who lives and works in Seoul, told Channel 9: “People just couldn’t breathe. The little ones were just trying to look up to get some kind of air.”

She said the Halloween party was located near a hill and she had heard rumors of people “falling” down, causing a “domino effect” of people tripping over each other.

Ken Fallas, a Costa Rican architect who has worked in South Korea for eight years, described seeing many young people unable to understand what they had just witnessed and laughing because they were “too scared” and didn’t know. not how to react to what was happening.

The 32-year-old added: “Nobody knew what was going on, people were still celebrating with the urgency happening in front of us.”

Mourners pay their respects



Canceled K-Pop releases and events

South Korea is now in a period of national mourning following the Halloween Scramble in the party district of Itaewon, Seoulwhich largely claimed the lives of young teenagers or in their twenties.

The cause of the crash is still unclear, but some local media suggested the crowd rushed down the narrow street after hearing an unidentified celebrity was in the area.

At least 26 foreign nationals have been confirmed to have been killed in the tragedy, hailing from countries including America, Australia, Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway.

Numerous K-Pop music releases and events — many of them Halloween-themed — have been canceled or postponed in the wake of the tragedy.

Two events with BTS member Kim Seok-jin scheduled for October 30 and 31 have been suspended, and the 2022 Busan One Asia Festival concert featuring several South Korean singing stars, which was scheduled to take place on October 30, has now been cancelled.