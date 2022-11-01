AEP RECOGNIZED BEST ESG COMPANY BY INVESTOR’S BUSINESS DAILY





Columbus, Ohio, October 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) was named one of Top ESG Companies by Investor’s Business Daily. The list recognizes publicly traded companies that combine high Dow Jones sustainability scores with strong financial performance. IBD evaluated 1,693 companies based on their Dow Jones Newswire Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sustainability scores and selected the top 15%, then narrowed the list down to 100 companies with the IBD Composite Score the highest. higher. The 100 companies were then ranked according to Dow Jones’ ESG score. “Our strategic vision for a cleaner, brighter energy future is focused on advancing environmental, social and economic change, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and our reputation for operational excellence,” said Nicholas K. Akins, CEO of the AEP. “We are delighted to receive this recognition, which reflects our continued efforts to deliver value to our customers, communities and shareholders.” AEP is consistently recognized for its commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability and has been named one of America’s Most Just Companies by JUST Capital and one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. Learn more on AEP’s ESG initiatives. American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, powers a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP’s approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electric transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely provide reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers. in 11 states. AEP is also one of the largest electricity producers in the country with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diversified generation capacity, including more than 7,100 megawatts of renewable energy. Company plans include growing its renewable energy generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to achieve an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and is committed to achieving net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. AEP’s family of companies includes AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahomaand Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisianais Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative and competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com. SOURCE American Electric Power

