Aishwarya Rai | Birthday | bollywood movies





From giving major hits to Indian cinema to making Hollywood fall in love with her, Aishwarya Rai has always been the queen of our hearts.

It’s Aishwarya Rais’ birthday, and we can’t help but reflect on some of the iconic roles played by Miss World in 1994. She is one of the most renowned personalities in the world, both in Bollywood and at Hollywood. She is one of the few actresses to have worked not only in Hindi but also in the Tamil and Bengali film industry. With numerous accolades and awards to her name, Rai has proven time and time again why she is among the crown jewels of the Hindi film industry. A look back at his roles that marked our hearts. Bride and Prejudice (2004) Image Courtesy: IMDb Rai started her acting career very early in life. However, she gained international fame with her British film Marriage and prejudicea Bollywood adaptation of Jane Austens’ novel Pride and Prejudice. She played a Punjabi manifestation of Elizabeth and received mixed reactions from critics. According to reports, it was built on a budget of $7 million but made $24 million. Devdas (2002) Image Courtesy: IMDb There are different adaptations of the famous love story of Devdas. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansalis remains the most popular. It was as if each character was molded to perfection. Rai played Paro, the childhood sweetheart of Devdas aka Shah Rukh Khan. Released in 2002, the romantic drama won five national awards. In 2003, it grossed around $35 million worldwide. Can you think of a better duo than Madhuri Dixit and Rai dancing to Dola Re Dola? Jodhaa Akbar (2008) Image Courtesy: IMDb Jodhaa Akbar was a period drama and the love-hate relationship between Mughal King Akbar and Rajput Princess Jodhaa Bai. Rai was a sight to behold in various intricate lehengas designed for her. The film won 10 International Indian Film Academy Awards and seven Star Screen Awards. Released in 2008, its worldwide earnings were approximately $28.37 million. The film starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead and was narrated by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) Image Courtesy: YouTube Directed by Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was considered a return of Rais to the big screen. She played the love interest of Ranbir Kapoor, who was heartbroken after his one true love Alizeh, played by Anushka Sharma, married his love. Rai was applauded for delivering intimate scenes with such elegance. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan also made an appearance in the film as Saba’s ex-husband. The film was made on a budget of $15 million (about 100 crores at the time) and its worldwide earnings crossed the 20 million mark. Do not miss: Who is Noti Binodini? The Bengali theater icon and the new role of Kangana Ranauts Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022) Image Courtesy: Instagram/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb The recent Tamil-language periodic drama has everyone talking about the role Miss World 1994 played in it. The film has many well-known regional cinema actors whose acting has made it a commercial success. Don’t Miss: 25 Years of Dil in Pagal Hai: Leading Actors Celebrate The film grossed $63 million (500 crore) to become the highest grossing Tamil film. The year Bollywood struggled to produce hits, PS-I decided to become the third highest-grossing film in India. Also look Did you like this article? To download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/society-culture/aishwarya-rai-birthday-how-she-has-conquered-the-cinematic-universe-article-212478 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos