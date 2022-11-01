Cormac Roth, son of actor Tim Roth, dead at 25





Tim Roth and his family mourn their son Cormac Roth after his death at age 25.

On Monday, the Roth family announced that “we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer” on Sunday, October 16.

“He died peacefully in the arms of his loving and adoring family,” read a family statement obtained by PEOPLE. “He has fought with incredible bravery over the past year and maintained his wicked wit and humor to the very end.”

The Roth family described Cormac as “a wild, electric ball of energy” whose spirit “was filled with light and kindness”.

“As wild as he was, Cormac was also the epitome of kindness,” the statement continued. “A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. Heartbreak comes in waves, as do tears and laughter, when you think of this beautiful boy through the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him.”





Nivière David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock



“An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. He is only recently a man,” the statement added. “We love it. We’ll take it with us wherever we go.”

Cormac was a graduate of Bennington College in Vermont and “was an exceptionally gifted and extraordinary musician whose passion and love for music stretched back to when his guitar was bigger than him,” his family said Monday.

In a July Instagram postCormac announced that he was diagnosed with stage three germ cell cancer in November 2021.

Courtesy of Tim Roth



Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories.

“He took away half my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue on his murderous path until I somehow manage to stop him and kill him” , Cormac wrote in the caption of his July post alongside a video. of him playing the guitar. “But that hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of music. It hasn’t brought me down yet.”



In the post, Cormac asked those who have been affected by cancer to “feel free to reach out because this is an emotional roller coaster unlike anything else.”

“I love you all, make sure you do the things you love. Life is short,” he wrote at the time. “It’s chaos. And you never know when it will be you. Be well and go to the doctor. F— cancer.”

Cormac shared his final Instagram post in August, in which he implored his supporters to “bite your teeth and remember that life is short” as he thanked them for their support.

“You can’t always choose your destiny and you can’t always choose your future, but be an undeniable force that lives and breathes,” he said in the video message. “[Take] that thing that you pretend you live and are, and you really do. If it makes you happy, really do it.”

Cormac is survived by his parents Tim and Nikki Roth, as well as his brother Hunter.

“In the words of Cormac: ‘Make sure you do the things you love,'” the family wrote in their statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/movies/cormac-roth-son-of-actor-tim-roth-dead-at-25-the-embodiment-of-kindness/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos