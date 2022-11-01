Entertainment
SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft tomorrow aboard Falcon Heavy rocket
To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PDT, subscribe here.
Last week was one hell of a week in startup news, and Henry wrote a particularly good summary of everything that happened, including Buying Elon Musks on Twitter, Metas problems and a moment of silence for self-driving cars. Christina and It came
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
Fly chonk go wheeeeee: While we were all distracted by Elon Musk’s other pet project, SpaceX launched a Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in three years. Aria see you.
-
Swipe right for total mayhem: Glitch or not, Instagram has some explaining to do. A number of users woke up this morning with suspended accounts. We love Aishaheadline, Instagram is giving Twitter a run for its money as the most chaotic social network today. We agree.
-
Circle of friends: Egyptian fintech Money Fellows raised $31 million in new funds for, what take described as the digitization of money circles, where people essentially save and borrow together as a group.
Startups and VCs
Politician-turned-venture capitalist Bradley Tusk recently spoke at a TechCrunch Live event about how startups should approach regulation, in a session titled How to Launch a Startup in a Regulated Market. Dibbs CEO and co-founder Evan Vandenberg joined Tusk in the conversation. The event is integrated here and is both free and very interesting to watch.
Invygo, a startup operating in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, has raised $10 million in its Series A funding as it strives to expand its car rental service in the region. The Middle East-based startup has raised $14.3 million to date, Ivan reports.
And, as always, there are a handful of additional stories. Just 4 this time, there were 5, but then some PR person decided to move the embargo for a story that had already been published, and Haje got all salty and grumpy about it.
6 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Join An Accelerator
Picture credits: Richard Drury (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
As Techstars’ Startup Pipeline Director, Saba Karim spends much of his time extolling the many ways entrepreneurs can benefit by joining an accelerator.
But is it the right choice for every founder?
“Keep in mind that funding will solve your money problems, but it won’t solve everything else,” he says. “You’ll still need to figure out how to acquire customers, find top talent, create an amazing product, build a great advisory board, and fit the product market.”
Three others from the TC+ team:
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start. You can register here. Use code DC to get 15% off an annual subscription!
Big Tech inc.
Darrell writes that Mark Zuckerberg should drop all this metaverse nonsense and create a new twitter makes us want to respond by biting our tongues! But really, as he says, cloning features from rivals is something Meta is good at, plus it has the best chance of replicating user base and monetary value as well. Zuck is unlikely to take the bait, but never say never.
It is indeed a Twitter world, and we just live in it. First, Devin writes that Elon Musk just dissolved Twitter’s board of directors, making him now the sole owner; then Ron followed with what Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor can do now that he is no longer on the board. Sarah reports on Blues issues on Twitter, namely that the subscription service feels blue that it does not bring more green. Meanwhile, Amanda written on what happens if twitter starts loading for that little blue tick, and Natasha L reports that Musk might try to bring back the vine. During the weekend, Rebecca written about layoffs in the business.
Don’t worry, there was plenty of other news:
-
Clean the mind: To get rid of all that Twitter, try Google’s new doodle game. Have you ever watched your child play Snake.io and wondered: Am I going to like this? Good, Google got into the Halloween spirit with today’s doodlewhere you become a ghost and collect spirit flames while playing with friends or random people, Aisha writing.
-
The heat is on: Amazon will remove the best-selling Appario from the list in the Indian market after some retailers alleged that sellers were getting preferential treatment, pot holder reports.
-
We have a ticket to go up: WhatsApp users in Bangalore can now buy train tickets via QR code, Jagmeet reports.
-
Bed, bath and breach: Bed, Bath & Beyond Confirms Data Breach this happened when a hacker gained access to an employee’s hard drive, Carly writing.
-
Query this data: Ron reports on New Pinecones Vector Database which can handle hybrid keyword-semantic searches.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-spacex-set-launch-220549108.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft tomorrow aboard Falcon Heavy rocket
- US military inspectors in Ukraine to further monitor weapons and equipment
- Rams Volleyball, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, and Field Hockey all in playoffs
- Israeli and US space agencies welcome private sector R&D and commercial partnerships to advance the trillion dollar space technology market
- 5 Reasons Why Donald Trump Really Doesn’t Want His Tax Returns Released
- Cormac Roth, son of actor Tim Roth, dead at 25
- Men’s Leather Strap Watches: Favorites | Most Wanted Products
- Supreme Court overturns Turkey’s attempt to avoid prosecution over 2017 protest in Washington
- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may travel to COP27: report
- Aishwarya Rai | Birthday | bollywood movies
- Storm Claudio: Meteorological agency issues yellow weather alert as UK prepares for heavy rain and wind
- Nasty Moment Tennis Dad Hits and Kicks His 14-Year-Old Daughter on the Court