Lee Ji-han, K-Pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul





Lee Ji-han, a 24-year-old aspiring K-pop singer and actor, was among more than 150 people who died in Seoul’s surge in crowds in the city’s Itaewon district on October 29; the tragedy is now considered one of the deadliest peacetime accidents in South Korea’s history. Lee’s agency, 935 Entertainment, confirmed the news in a statement posted on social media. “We are sad to announce such news today, but Lee Ji-han passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night,” read the translated statement. They then express their condolences to his family and fans. The singer shot to fame in 2017 after taking part in the second season of “Produce 101,” a crowd-voted music contest in which the winners are placed in a boy band. He made his acting debut in the online comedy-drama “Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day” in 2019. Lee was one of thousands of people who gathered to celebrate Halloween in the Itaewon district over the weekend where more 150 people were killed and 133 were injured during a deadly crowd surge that occurred in an alley about 11 feet wide. Following the incident, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning until Saturday. In alliance, several K-pop groups and agencies have put a stop to upcoming releases and events, including Hybe, (the main label and management house behind BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Seventeen and more) which postponed its “Hybe Briefing With the Community” 2022″ conference which was originally scheduled for November 4. Label and management company YG Entertainment (Blackpink, Big Bang, Winner, Treasure and more) as well issued a statement on the temporary postponement of their promotion schedule and content release dates for their artists.

