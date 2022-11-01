Recent high school graduates drove the most during the height of the pandemic





UTICA — The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s American Driving Survey quantifies everyday driving habits in the United States, and its most recent survey reveals some interesting trends: drivers aged 20 to 34 and those who don’t have not had a university education travel longer distances and connect. the most daily miles in 2020 and 2021, as they likely had limited work-from-home options. College-educated drivers, a group that previously drove longer and farther than their younger counterparts before the pandemic, have now dramatically reduced their driving time and distance thanks to remote work options. “COVID-19 has certainly had a profound impact on commuter travel,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Manager, Public and Government Affairs. “And after a dramatic decrease in commuting and commuting in 2020, drivers are back on the road in a big way in 2021 and 2022.” The Foundation’s investigation also confirmed a driving anomaly: as fewer people hit the road during the pandemic, there has been a significant increase in road deaths. These results are in line with reports from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration which indicate that the number of road deaths increased in the middle of 2020 and continued to increase in 2021, making it the deadliest year on the roads. roads since 2005, and due to a number of factors including speeding and impaired driving. “The investigation also indicates that our must-have fixes for collision and injury prevention are no longer working as they used to,” Artessa said. “This means that to reverse the trend of road deaths in the United States, traffic safety experts must identify driving solutions that target demographics overrepresented in crashes.”

