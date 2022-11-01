Diddy Almost Fights ‘Power’ Actor While Dressed As Joker







Play video content



BACKGROUND GRID Didiultimate transformation into health book‘s Joker this Halloween was so well done, his antics almost caused an actor to fight him in the street!!! The Bad Boy Records mogul was touring LA this weekend… when he nearly came to blows with the actor Michael J. Fergusonwhich plays “2Bit” in 50 centsfrom the “Power” series. You can see things getting tense between the two, even though it’s unclear what the problem is. Michael is surrounded by many members of Diddy’s entourage, some of whom wear the same clown masks as Joker’s henchman in “The Dark Knight”… but Michael isn’t backing down. Diddy giggles like a madman and it looks like Michael doesn’t recognize him, but challenges him to walk. Finally, Diddy breaks character…revealing his true voice…causing Michael to laugh and the two men to embrace as cooler heads prevail. Diddy invited Michael to freshen up more at his after-party…because it’s all about spreading the “love” these days…much like his interaction with Tyler the Creator earlier in the evening.

Play video content



Tyler called Diddy’s performance “next level”…reflecting reactions from people like Tamar Braxtonwho the king of Halloween, to his own son Quincywho couldn’t believe the whole fight almost happened!!!

Play video content



TMZ.com Introduce a little anarchy… and everything becomes chaos, huh Diddy?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tmz.com/2022/10/31/diddy-joker-halloween-fight-michael-j-ferguson-power-2bit-tyler-creator/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos