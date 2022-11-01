



Florence Pugh said her first role in Hollywood made her feel like Shed had made a huge mistake. In a recent interview with The Telegraphthe British actor, now 26, recalled being pressured to completely change his appearance at 19, after leaving the UK for Los Angeles and landing a starring role in a pilot. Pugh had been cast in Studio City, a comedy-drama about a rising pop star. The show was also to feature Eric McCormack and Heather Graham. I felt very lucky and grateful, and couldn’t believe I got that top job, Pugh told The Telegraph. But once she got the role, executives started telling her she needed to make changes. All the things they were trying to change about me, whether it was my weight, my appearance, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows which weren’t what I wanted to be at all, or the industry where I wanted to work, says Poug. Karwai Tang via Getty Images Two years earlier, Shed made her screen debut in The Falling, a British psychological drama in which she was cast in an open audition. I thought the film industry would be like [my experience with] The Falling, but actually that was what the pinnacle of the game was like, and I felt I made a huge mistake, Pugh said of his time at Studio City. The pilot was not cast in the series, and Pugh said she returned to England feeling her career was over. But two weeks later, she landed an audition for Lady Macbeth, which she ended up starring in. It made me fall in love with cinema all over again, the kind of cinema that was a space where you could have opinions and noise, and I stuck with that, she told the Telegraph. I think it’s far too easy for people in this industry to push you left and right. And I had the chance to find out at 19 what kind of performer I wanted to be. In 2018, Pugh also opened up about her experience with Studio City and the pressure on her to look a certain way, tell the keeper: What I’ve noticed about Hollywood is that if you go out there shouting who you are, they’ll love you for it. But if you go out not knowing what you stand for, and you’re just a canvas, they’ll make you what they want you to be. Pugh has since landed roles in major Hollywood fare including Black Widow, Dune: Part Two and Dont Worry Darling and remains firmly committed to looking and dressing as she pleases.

