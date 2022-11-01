Why Are Chinese Using Bollywood’s Hit Number ‘Disco Dancer’ To Protest Amid COVID Lockdown?





Chinese citizens troubled by the Xi Jinping government’s strict Covid-19 restrictions are adopting a new method of protest. Currently, a song from Mithun Chakraborty’s movie “Disco Dancer” has become a huge hit in China Image Courtesy AP

Beijing: The first case of the coronavirus pandemic was reported in China at the end of 2019. But even after almost three years, the Covid-19 pandemic is seriously affecting the lives of people in the most populous country. Chinese citizens troubled by the Xi Jinping government’s strict Covid-19 restrictions are adopting a new method of protest. Currently, a song from Mithun Chakraborty’s movie “Disco Dancer” has become a huge hit in China. In fact, the Chinese people are using the hit title of Mithun Chakraborty’s 1982 film “Disco Dancer” as a mode of protest. Videos of “Disco Dancer” which used a mode of protest against the Chinese government’s strict COVID-19 restrictions, garnered many views on short video platforms in China. The classic song ‘Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja’ from the movie ‘Disco Dancer’ has become a voice for Chinese citizens troubled by the coronavirus lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions. People are dancing to the song as well as singing and expressing their displeasure at the Covid-19 restrictions. This song from ‘Disco Dancer’ was composed by Bappi Lahiri and sung by Parvati Khan. Today, the Chinese sing it in their own style in Mandarin. The Chinese say “Give Me Rice” (Jie Mi – Jie Mi) while lip-syncing to the Mandarin song. Read all Recent news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,

