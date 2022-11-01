Genshin Impact’s Japanese Voice Actor Kaveh Revealed

Even more Genshin Impact drip marketing appears on Twitter, with the Japanese narrative revealing Kaveh’s voice actor. Yuma Uchida will play the character in the game. His Chinese and English voice actors have yet to be revealed.

Here is the official announcement.

In addition to voicing Kaveh, Yuma Uchidas has played many other video game characters over the years. He is best known as Rock Howard in king of fighters entries like XV and Graha Tia in FFXIV. Some of his more recent anime roles include Kyo in Fruit basketKawaki in BorutoMegumi in Jujutsu Kaisenand Masaya in Tokyo Mew Mew New. He is also Ultraman Tregear in Ultraman tokusatsu series.

Although there are still few details about Kaveh, other Genshin Impact Sumeru’s characters have been chatty when it comes to him. Collei, Cyno, Dori, Nilou, and Tighnari all know him, and he’s Alhaitham’s roommate. Kaveh apparently isn’t too happy about this, with Collei and Tighnari both mentioning how Alhaitham is essentially driving him mad.

Comments from other characters also point out that Kaveh is an architect. It is best known for the Alcazarzaray Palace. This area is already available in the game in the Lokapala jungle area, not far from the Chatrakam cave.

Genshin Impact is available for PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile devices, and Kaveh will appear in future updates.