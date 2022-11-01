Game publisher Com2uS buys $47 million worth of SM Entertainment shares





Founder and Chief Producer of SM Entertainment Lee Soo-man (courtesy of SM Entertainment) South Korean mobile and online game developer and publisher Com2uS Corp. acquired 67 billion won ($47 million) worth of shares of SM Entertainment Co. last month. Word on the street is that the midsize game publisher has been buying SM Entertainment shares every trading day from October 12 through today, acquiring more than 4% of the total shares. The founder and chief producer of the K-pop label Lee Soo-man is the largest shareholder with an 18.5% stake, while the National Pension Service and KB Asset Management each hold a 7.8% stake and 5, 1%. SM Entertainment shares have risen since last month, from 61,000 won per share on Oct. 12 to 71,100 won on Monday. The company executed an early termination of its contract with Like Production, a boutique company wholly owned by Lee on October 14, originally scheduled for the end of the year. Those familiar with the development explained that the serial stock acquisition is a way for Com2uS to support SM Entertainments chief producer after activist fund Align Partners asked SM to reveal the minutes of the meetings of the board and transaction data with his boutique production company. The next general meeting of shareholders is scheduled for March 2023. Before this very important meeting, three well-known executives supporting Lee Soo-man, including the company’s co-CEO Lee Sung-su, will complete their terms. Making Com2uS a major shareholder would be beneficial for Producer Lee. Lee Kyung-ili is CEO of Com2 Verse and Chairman of Com2uS Others still believe that the rapid acquisition of shares signals a deepening of commercial ties between the entertainment giant and the game publisher. Com2uS has repeatedly stated that the company will expand its presence in the metaverse sector, and industry insiders believe that the use of SM Entertainment’s expansive intellectual property in the digital space can lead to a synergistic effect. . The game developer has formed a consortium with its subsidiary WYSIWYG Studios Co., a visual effects (VFX) production company, to invest 23 billion won in another entertainment label called RBW Inc. to become its second largest shareholder. . Write to Jun-Ho Cha at [email protected] Jee Abbey Lee edited this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kedglobal.com/shareholder-activism/newsView/ked202211010006 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos