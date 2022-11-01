Cormac Roth, son of musician and actor Tim Roth, dies at 25





Cormac Roth, musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died aged 25 following a battle with cancer, the family announced on Monday. Roth “died peacefully in the arms of his loving and adoring family” on Oct. 16, the family said in a statement, adding that he “retained his wicked wit and humor” until the death. end. British actor Tim Roth (L) walks next to his son Michael Cormac Roth as they arrive for the screening of the film ‘Bergman Island’ at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, July 11, 2021. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

“The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and the laughter, when we think of this beautiful boy through the 25 years and 10 months that we have known him,” the family said. “An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. A man since little. We love him. We will take him with us wherever we go.” A graduate of Bennington College, Roth was a guitarist, composer and producer. He revealed on his Instagram account that he was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in November 2021. “He took away half my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue on his murderous path until I somehow manage to stop him and kill him” , he wrote. “But that hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of music. It hasn’t brought me down yet.” He urged everyone to see their doctor. In his final Instagram post in August, he urged his supporters to “bite your teeth and remember that life is short” as he thanked them for their support. “You can’t always choose your destiny and you can’t always choose your future, but be an undeniable force that lives and breathes,” he said in the video message. “That thing that you pretend you live and you are, and you really do.” Her father is the star of films such as “Reservoir Dogs”, “Pulp Fiction” and “The Incredible Hulk”. Cormac Roth is survived by his parents, Tim and Nikki Roth, and his brother, Hunter Roth. New trends

