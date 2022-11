Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Talks to Star in Marvel TV Show – The Hollywood Reporter

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II does his wonder. The actor, who is already known to comic book fans as DC’s Black Manta in Jason Momoa Aquaman films and for his memorable role in HBO watchmenis in talks to star in amazing manMarvel’s latest Disney+ series. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, writer-producer of comedies such as Brooklyn nine-nine and Community, are the spearhead of the series. The guest will be the head writer, while Cretton will produce and possibly direct an episode or more. Wonder Man is one of Marvel’s oldest characters, first introduced in 1964 in the pages of avengers #9. He was initially a villain and only appeared sporadically at the start of Marvel Age, but was reimagined as a hero (and Avenger) in the late 1970s. In the 1980s, the character took on its full meaning. Known as Simon Williams, he was a founding member of the Los Angeles-based West Coast Avengers and, with a look that included a turtleneck, red jacket and sunglasses, rose to stardom through his work as a day as an actor and stuntman. The character has also developed close ties to the classic (and now, thanks to Marvel movies and an Emmy-winning series) world-famous characters Vision and Wanda/Scarlet Witch. Stories linked him to the android via ion energy and brainwaves that implied the two were related to brothers. Wonder Man even developed feelings for Wanda, after Vision was disbanded. The hero has been white in the comics, and Abdul-Mateen’s casting is the latest example of colorblind casting, something Marvel has always practiced, from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to Johnny Storm (Michael B. Jordan). The character’s take on the Disney+ series hasn’t been revealed, but there are definitely clues. Even as Marvel searched for its hero for several months, it tapped Ben Kingsley to reprise his scene-stealing role as struggling actor Trevor Slattery, suggesting the series could offer a glimpse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe version. of Hollywood. (And seeing as Hollywood is in Los Angeles, could LA lawyer Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, show up? Marvel isn’t one to pass up such an opportunity.) Abdul-Mateen last appeared opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the action movie Michael Bay Ambulance and in The Matrix Resurrections and candy man before that. He must return as Black Manta in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Warner Bros.’ DC movie that won’t open until December 25, 2023. Abdul-Mateen is replaced by WME and M88.

