Chronicles of Narnia actor Georgie Henley on being diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis: ‘A rare and punishing infection’





The Chronicles of Narnia Actor Georgie Henley recently said he has necrotizing fasciitis, “a rare and punishing infection” that felt like it “cost my life and wreaked havoc throughout my body”.

Sharing her ordeal, the 27-year-old wrote a note on Instagram, “When I was eighteen and in my sixth week of college, I contracted necrotizing fasciitis, a rare and punitive disease. infection which nearly cost me my life and wreaked havoc throughout my body. In order to save my left hand and arm from being amputated, I underwent grueling invasive surgery and then extensive reconstructive surgery that resulted in a series of skin grafts and scarring. Recalling that it took a long time to “heal both physically and mentally”, she wrote: “I was hoping that one day there would be a good time to talk about what happened. Today today is a start.” “For the past nine years, I’ve been open about my scars in my personal life, but I’ve hidden them entirely in any professional context: wearing bandages or blankets, makeup on set and on stage, long sleeves whenever I could be photographed, pants so I could put my hand in a pocket. The industry I’m part of often focuses on a very narrow idea of ​​what is considered aesthetic perfection, and I worried that my scars would keep me from finding work. The truth is that perfection does not exist, but I have always lived with the shame of feeling different, heightened by the expectations that came with starting my career at a young age,” she added. Expressing that she draws strength from ‘my scars’, she said: ‘But my scars are not something to be ashamed of. They are a pain map my body endured, and above all a reminder of my survival. They don’t affect my acting ability, and I’m proud to be someone who has visible scars in this industry. She also thanked hospital staff, family, friends and supporters for their continued support. I’m sure I’ll talk more about my experiences in the future, but today I’m just happy to feel, for the first time in a very long time, finally free, she said. What is this rare bacterial infection? The rapid evolution infection, also called flesh-eating disease, involves the skin and subcutaneous tissues of any part of the body and can start with “a simple cut or wound and can be worsened by associated comorbidities such as diabetes and a weakened immune system “, Dr. Nitin Sardana, Senior Consultant, Minimal Access and General Surgery, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, explained. “Usually the infection is so severe that it can spread quickly and can be fatal if not detected and treated in time,” he said. indianexpress.com. How does it spread? “Life-threatening bacterial soft tissue infection” spreads rapidly along soft tissue planes, said Dr Udit Kapoor, senior consultant at Faridabad Asian Hospital. Symptoms Dr Kapoor noted: “Clinically, the patient has early symptoms such as localized abscess/cellulitis, minimal swelling, with or without a history of trauma. Late findings may include severe pain, high fever, chills and chills and tachycardia (or septic shock). A weakened immune system can also spread the disease. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Treatment Dr. Sardana noted that treatment usually requires hospitalization, intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotics, and surgical debridement of infected tissue. Dr Kapoor said: ‘Amputation of the limb is performed under life-threatening conditions. It has a poor prognosis with a life-threatening mortality rate of around 35 percent. Prevention Prevention is to seek emergency medical attention if there are signs that the infection is spreading, such as discoloration with swelling of the adjacent skin around a boil or sore, fever, and pain, advised Dr. Sardana. “It is best to consult a general surgeon or specialist to prevent the spread of the disease because early intervention can halt the progression of the disease,” he said. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

