The Most Outrageous Celebrity Costumes of the Year – The Hollywood Reporter





The stars have finally caught up with Heidi Klum. For years, the model reigned supreme as Halloween queen, thanks to deep commitment and often intricate costumes. But in 2022, a group of celebrities have gone all out with outrageous costumes – including an alien opera singer (Janelle Monáe), a pair of dog lovers in love with Best of Show (Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies), blue-hued villainess (Kim Kardashian), and iconic singers (Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie; Lori Harvey as Beyoncé). Here are some of the best looks from this year. Janelle Monáe as Diva Plavalaguna from The fifth Element Janelle Monaé as the White Rabbit in Alice in Wonderland Kim Kardashian as Mystique x-men Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies as Sherri Ann Cabot and Christy Cummings from Best of Show Cardi B as Marge Simpson from The simpsons Lizzo as Miss Piggy Halle Bailey as Neytiri from Avatar Nina Dobrev and Shaun White as Vecna ​​and Max Mayfield from stranger things Kendall Jenner as Jessie toy story Diddy as Joker Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie Monica as Caesar War for the Planet of the Apes Keke Palmer as Rapunzel Joe Jonas as Flo from Progressive Lori Harvey as Beyonce Addison Rae as Lady Gaga Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes as Sarah, Winifred and Mary from Hocus Pocus Winnie Harlow as Michael Jackson and Queen Nefertiti in “Remember the Time” music video Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the Casamigos Halloween Party Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari as J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari attend the Casamigos Beverly Hills Halloween Party on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills. Michael Kovac/Getty Images Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma, Jacob Andreou, Marissa Montgomery and Carly Steel as Barbies Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma, Jacob Andreou, Marissa Montgomery and Carly Steel attend the Casamigos Beverly Hills Halloween Party on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills. Michael Kovac/Getty Images Brody Jenner as Dr. Anthony Fauci Brody Jenner at the Casamigos Halloween Party Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Kevin Harrington and Antoni Porowski as Mar-a-Lago waiters Kevin Harrington and Antoni Porowski check in at Boom Halloween at Top of the Standard in New York City. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com Lil Nas X as an alien Lil Nas X at the Shaun Ross Alien Superstar Sunset Edition Halloween Party Loamis Media Nicki Minaj as Cinderella Latto as a corpse bride Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian as Chucky and a Corpse Bride

