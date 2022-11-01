Cormac Roth, musician and son of actor Tim Roth, dies at 25





Cormac Roth, musician and son of actor Tim Roth, died Oct. 16 nearly a year after announcing he had cancer, the family announced Monday. He was 25 years old. He was a wild, electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and kindness, his family said in a statement. As wild as he was, Cormac was also the epitome of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around her.” “Grief comes in waves, as do tears and laughter, when we think of this beautiful boy through the 25 years and 10 months we have known him,” the statement continued. “An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. A man since little. We love him. We will take him with us wherever we go. A graduate of Bennington College, Roth was a guitarist, composer and producer. He announced on Instagram that he was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in November 2021. He took away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue on his murderous path until I somehow manage to stop him and kill him, has he wrote. But that didn’t take away my will to survive, or my love of music. He hasn’t shot me yet.” “If you or someone you love is affected by cancer, don’t hesitate to reach out because it’s an emotional roller coaster unlike anything else,” Roth wrote. “I love you all, make sure you do the things you love. Life is short. It’s chaos. And you never know when it’s gonna be you. Be well and go to the doctor. Fuck cancer. He is survived by his parents, Tim and Nikki Roth, and his brother, Hunter Roth.

