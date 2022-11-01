Entertainment
Happy birthday Aishwarya Rai, the queen of Bollywood in the 90s
Miss World 90s crush Aishwarya Rai is one year older today. The evergreen diva who ruled the hearts of millions celebrates her birthday today.
As she turns 49 on Tuesday, let’s take a look at her glorious journey from a beauty pageant winner to the Bachchans’ bahu.
Born in 1973 in Mangalore, Karnataka, Aishwarya Rai started her modeling career in college. She has achieved huge success in modeling and has also appeared in commercials and TV commercials. The diva enjoyed enormous popularity even before going into the cinema.
Happy Birthday Miss World, 50 KG Tajmahal #Aishwarya Rai #HappyBirthdayAishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #Nandini pic.twitter.com/OKN0mk9li5
— MM (@Madhanblacky5) November 1, 2022
Happy birthday Miss World and my first celebrity crush #Aishwarya Rai
Want to see this pair back on the big screen, please make it happen @iamsrk Sir #HappyBirthdayAishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/NDPrmMp8Lf
— Baazigar (@SrkRcStan) November 1, 2022
In 1994, she competed against Sushmita Sen for the Miss Universe title. While Sushmita won the crown, Aishwarya became the first runner-up. The ‘Mohabattein’ actress went on to represent India at Miss World 1994 and won the jeweled crown.
She was known for her beautiful eyes from the start. The title “blue-eyed girl” became Aishwarya’s identity after becoming Miss World in 1994. Her eyes still speak volumes today.
Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan…… Wishing you a very happy, prosperous, joyful and energetic day.
#AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/6pJiC3c7SN
— Sheikh Alamgir (@realAlamgir) November 1, 2022
After ruling the beauty pageant world, she made her acting debut in 1997 and went on to be one of the most successful celebrities in India.
She made her acting debut with filmmaker Mani Ratnam in his 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and also worked with Bobby Deol in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya.
happy birthday nandhini #HBDAishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/saTtkVp1ix
– R (@r_0_0_8_) November 1, 2022
I wish you a very happy birthday world beautiful lady… Stay happy and healthy… God bless you always… I love you very much #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/1o4j0OcqMI
— Chetan Sharma (@ChetanS20681335) November 1, 2022
She then worked in several hit movies like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mohabbatein, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Enthiran, Ae Dil Hai Mushkhil and Josh.
However, before achieving stardom, the Miss World had her fair share of struggles. Recalling her difficult days, she once shared how she took trains and buses to college while studying in Mumbai.
Happy Birthday Forever Crush #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/63bAsn4VqM
— midhu (@midhunk4u) November 1, 2022
“I did bus and train rides and everything when I was in middle school. I know exactly what it’s like at Dadar station, I know what it’s like on buses, and I know how bad the season is. rain is just not the easiest at all on public transport,” she told Rajeev Masand during an interaction.
Happy birthday to ever green Aishwarya Rai! #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/4ihNPFTfWR
– Md Misbahuddin (@MdMisbah93) November 1, 2022
After appearing in many hit movies, Aishwarya has taken a break for her daughter Aaradhya. She recently marked her comeback and reunited with Mani Ratnam in her magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I.
|
Sources
2/ https://odishatv.in/news/entertainment/happy-birthday-aishwarya-rai-the-queen-of-bollywood-in-the-90s-189253
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Happy birthday Aishwarya Rai, the queen of Bollywood in the 90s
- Karlsson is doing unprecedented things this season
- Cincinnati Bengals rookies dress up for Halloween ahead of Monday Night Football game with the Cleveland Browns
- Judge Blocks Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster Merger | Entertainment
- In Xi’s China, even internal reports fall prey to censorship
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchans birthday: The times the OG Bollywood queen ruled the world stage
- Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, will participate in the International Symposium on Advances in Blockchain (ISBA) 2022 as a keynote speaker
- A Hellraiser remake with Sense8 stars is finally available in the UK.
- Novak Djokovic Called Tennis With Disgust as 14-Year-Old Player Attacked by Father, Video
- Fashion trends that will completely take over in 2023
- 4.3 on the Richter scale, moderate tremors were felt in the city, submarines nearby; Tweet population
- Pakistani PM rejects Imran Khan’s proposal to appoint next army chief