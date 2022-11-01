Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Weekly Research Analyst Rating Changes





Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) recently received a number of rating updates from brokerages and research firms: 10/31/2022 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts B. Riley from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the title.

10/31/2022 – Six Flags Entertainment has had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. analysts from $20.00 to $23.00.

12/10/2022 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They have placed a “holding” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Six Flags Entertainment has had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. analysts from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the title.

05/10/2022 – Six Flags Entertainment has had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “holding” rating on the title.

09/26/2022 – Six Flags Entertainment has had its price target raised by analysts Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

09/09/2022 – Six Flags Entertainment has had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a price target of $32.00 on the stock. Six Flags Entertainment trades up 0.6% NYSE: SIX opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year minimum of $16.83 and a 1-year maximum of $47.24. Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX – Get a rating) last released its quarterly results on Thursday, August 11. The company reported EPS of $0.69 for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 per ($0.29). The company posted revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, versus analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment achieved a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% year over year. During the same period last year, the company posted earnings per share of $0.81. Sell-side analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. to post earnings per share of 1.89 for the current year. Insider activity Want more great investment ideas? In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the company in a transaction dated Monday, August 15. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. As a result of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, which is available via this hyperlink. Separately, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the company in a transaction dated Monday, August 15. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, accessible via this hyperlink. Also, director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the company in a transaction that took place on Wednesday, September 14. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the administrator now owns 10,700,000 shares of the company, valued at $235,935,000. Disclosure of this purchase can be found here. Over the past ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,229,175 shares of the company worth $28,809,899. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s shares. Hedge funds weigh on Six Flags Entertainment A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently changed their positions in SIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings of Six Flags Entertainment stock 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment shares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stock position in Six Flags Entertainment during Q1 valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 66.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company worth $219,000 after acquiring 4,030 additional shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors hold 92.10% of the company’s shares. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game rooms and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise and other products and services at its parks. See also Get news and reviews for Six Flags Entertainment Co Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s free daily email newsletter.

