Katrina Kaif promotes Phone Bhoot on Bigg Boss 16 – Planet Bollywood





Katrina Kaif is promoting her upcoming comedy horror film, Phone Bhoot, by appearing on various public platforms to discuss the film. She recently appeared on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show BiggBoss 16, and fans were thrilled to see the former couple on the same stage. For the uninformed, Salman Khan now hosts Bigg Boss 16 on Fridays and Saturdays. Katrina will appear as a guest, and as part of the promotion for her movie, Phone Bhoot, she will play a few games with him. According to the channel’s new promo, Katrina is seen asking Salman Khan, “If you ever had the opportunity to spy on someone as a ghost, who would it be?” Salman replies: “There is a man named Vicky Kaushal. I would spy on him. When asked why, the superstar replied, “He’s loving and caring, and now when I talk about him you blush.” Katrina Kaif couldn’t help but blush the whole time. Throughout the show, various games will be played, such as Katrina Kaif on a mission to connect host Salman Khan with her otherworldly fans. Katrina uses a Ouija board to connect Salman with her “Bhoot” fans. The duo will also be seen on Katrina’s hit song “Tip Tip Barsa.” Joining them will be fellow Phone Bhoot cast members Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, along with other surprises. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and is set to be released on November 4.e 2022.

