Bollywood Marriage Stories





He said she said Overall, screen marriage in Hindi cinema is shown from one point of view, focusing on the journey or redemption of a partner. In hero-oriented films such as Toilets: Ek Prem Katha (2017) or Air Transport (2016), the morally vagrant husband redeems himself in the eyes of the wives and restores love and respect in their marriage. Section 15 (2019) has its protagonist Ayan (Ayushmann Khurana) striving to be respected by his wife Aditi (Isha Talwar) while achieving an impossible nobility in the professional arena. Earlier this year we had Jersey (2022), a tearful father-son story, also has a rocky marriage at its heart. Arjun (Shahid Kapoor) is a failed cricketer and his track record as a husband isn’t much better. Arjuns wife Vidya (Mrunal Thakur) doesn’t mince words when she repeatedly points out Arjuns shortcomings to him and despite the film being told from Arjuns point of view, our sympathies also go to Vidya. When the film’s protagonist is the heroine, the story of marriage tends to be about a woman’s personal growth. To Mahesh Manjrekars Astiva (2000), Aditi older than the average on-screen woman admits to committing adultery after enduring years of loneliness, when her husband prioritized his work over his personal life. At the end of the film, she leaves the house. Ritesh Batras The lunch box (2013) also has a failed marriage at the heart of the Ilas (Nimrat Kaur) bond with Saajan (Irrfan) blossoms as his disillusionment about his marriage intensifies. Thapad (2020) revolves around Amu (Taapsee Pannu) and focuses on her search for self-reliance even looking at other supporting characters and their relationships. Invariably, Hindi marriage films tend to be about clashing ambitions and bruised male egos. A woman with a successful career has long been the perfect ingredient for a failed marriage, remember Abhimaan (1973), Aandhi (1975), and Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995)? R.Balkis Go (2016) reversed the model and showed the husband as the more humble spouse who suddenly begins to outdo his partner. Tumhari Sulu (2017) is a rare film that uses these familiar themes in a way that nonetheless feels fresh due to the easy rapport Sulu (Vidya Balan) and Ashok (Manav Kaul) share. Their family isn’t confined to strictly defined gender roles, but when Sulu rises to fame as a late-night RJ, we see how it affects Ashok. Even when sympathetic to husbands, most of these films criticize the fragile male ego and point out the underlying injustice of a husband demanding that the wife make sacrifices to keep the peace at home. However, the movies remain the champions of marriage as an institution. In Life in a subway (2007), the story of Shikhas (Shilpa Shetty) is about a woman in an unhappy marriage, who finds herself falling in love with another man who is equally in love with her. In the end, she prioritizes her marriage and returns to the husband (who incidentally cheated on her with a subordinate at work). While her husband gets away with it effectively after abusing the trust of several women, Shikha resigns herself to her flawed marriage. It is one of the least romanticized interpretations of the institution in an Indian commercial film.

