Meet these 4 vegan couples in Bollywood





The world celebrates Vegan Day today. This is an annual event celebrated by vegans around the world every November 1st. The concept of veganism has grown significantly in popularity over the past few years, quickly becoming one of the most popular health trends. Many people think that being vegetarian and vegan are the same thing. For those who don’t know, practicing veganism means giving up not only eating meat but also all other animal products, such as dairy products. Those who believe that a plant-based diet is healthy and naturally suited to the human body promote veganism. The most influential people in the world are undoubtedly actors. In Bollywood, many actors adhere to a vegan diet. Moreover, some couples have adopted this lifestyle together. Here we have compiled a list of such couples. Vegan Couples in Bollywood Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of Bollywood’s cutest and most beloved couples. Their fans seek out and are inspired by their chemistry, friendship, adoration and love for each other. The couple went vegan a few years ago but didn’t announce it until 2020. The couple also became plantrpreneurs in 2021 by startingImagine the meats, a new plant-based company. They added their names to the growing group of international celebrities who support plant-based diets. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli One of the most talked about couples in the industry, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never miss an opportunity to set relationship goals. The power couple who tied the knot in 2017 said they avoided meat for years. In a bid to educate people on how a plant-based diet can help them become more mindful and have a lower impact on the environment, the celebrity couple recently joined the meat startup blue tribe as brand ambassadors. Suggested reading: From Kangana Ranaut to Alia Bhatt, take a look at Bollywood actors who have gone vegan Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in May 2018. The couple recently welcomed a baby boy. It all supposedly started when the two became friends over vegan chocolate. Kapoor had would have just became fully vegan when she met Ahuja, and since he was very interested in this topic, Ahuja was the perfect conversation companion . Kapoor once shared that she worried more about her physical health as she developed a sensitivity to dairy products and eventually became a vegan. Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married since 2020. Fans were thrilled to see their favorite couple’s wedding ceremonies after the pandemic chaos when they celebrated their nuptials last month. Formerly a vegetarian, Chadha became vegan in 2014, and the couple are said to be following veganism.

