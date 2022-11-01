Abhay Deol is the only wonder drug that can bring Bollywood back to its glory days





As Bollywood strives to produce good films worthy of achieving cult status, we are left to reminisce about older films and stars. Those who gave memorable performances even in not so memorable films. Those who gave us our money were worth even in a role of 15 minutes. Abhay Deol is one of those gems that Bollywood needs to bring back.

Abhay Deol Despite being a member of the Deol family, it was the apple that fell far from the tree. Unlike cousins ​​​​Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol or Esha Deol, he chose emotionally complex roles. High quality, unglamorous Abhay Deols artwork has a distinct hue that is hard to miss. That’s why we remember Raanjhana more for his act of martyred lover or Honeymoon Travel Pvt. ltd. for his cute and secretive superhero act. Even in a small role with a short screen presence, Abhay Deols’ impact has stayed with us for decades.

Color Yellow Productions It’s the perfect example of quality over quantity. In 17 years of career, he made only 25 films. Most of them may not have rung the cash registers, but they’ve established him as an actor capable of playing anyone from a charming crook to Hey lucky! Lucky Hey! to a modern-day Devdas Developer D. The fact that he continues to choose such films over the mediocrity often found in mainstream cinema is commendable. However, his determination to defend his artistic integrity has often put people off.

Excel Entertainment Not only did he speak openly about sexism and the pay gap in Bollywood, but he also expressed his disappointment at being demoted to supporting actor in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara when considered for awards. The man is right. ZNMD would never have been the cult classic it is today without the camaraderie between its three male leads and their respective storylines. Without Kabir’s jokes and calm demeanor in the darkest of situations, the film would have been just another superficial road trip flick. Reducing his contribution to the film to a supporting actor was unfair.

UTV Movies His movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hey lucky! Lucky Oye!, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., and Developer D which make him the undisputed king of cult classics. He is one of the few actors to have succeeded in art films and mainstream cinema with equal ease, not because of his last name, but because he was truly a good actor. If the Deols could truly save their careers through nepotism, Sunny and Bobby Deol would now be riding in the millions with a host of cars, cabins and blockbuster movies to their names. Obviously, they are not.

Dharmendra Twitter Being the lesser known Deol, Abhay took the road less traveled and this has makes all the difference.

