Bollywood actress Rambha crashes, car badly damaged, daughter hospitalized
Shocking news has come out about actress Rambha. The actress’ car had an accident. Rambha’s car was smashed in the accident. The actress’ children and their nanny were also present in the car. The actress’ daughter was hospitalized.
How was the accident?
Actress Rambha shared the shocking news of a car accident with her fans on her Instagram handle. She also shared photos of the car. In the photos you can see that Rambha’s car was badly damaged. However, she did not suffer many injuries.
Sharing the sad news of the accident with fans, Rambha wrote in her post Our car collided with another car while picking up the kids from school. The children and the nanny were in the car with me. We are all safe. We have minor injuries. But my little Sasha is still in the hospital. Please pray for us. Your prayers mean a lot.
Rambha’s daughter is in hospital
Along with sharing photos from the car, Rambha also shared her daughter’s photo from the hospital room. Rambha’s daughter is seen lying on the hospital bed. Doctors treat them. Rambha asked fans to pray for them.
Commenting on Rambha’s post, celebrities and fans are wondering about her condition and praying for her daughter’s speedy recovery. At the same time, many people also advise Rambha to be strong in this difficult time. Rambha’s post is being shared on social media. The news of Rambha’s accident shocked the fans.
Who is Rambha?
Rambha may be far from the world of cinema now, but at one time she was a big name in Bollywood. Rambha was seen in Judwaa opposite Salman Khan. She got special recognition from this film. Besides Judwaa, Rambha has appeared in many movies including “Gharwali Baharwali”, “Because I don’t lie”. Apart from Hindi cinema, Rambha has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali films.
