Transform into Marilyn Monroe with this Hollywood Halloween look





HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) – Every year we all raid our closets and the local Halloween store to find the perfect costume. If you're going for a more glamorous look this year, professional makeup artist Olivia Sparks shares her top tips for one of Hollywood's ultimate icons: Marilyn Monroe. She reveals the secrets of Marilyn's late makeup artist, Allan Whitey Snyderall. From her winged lashes to her perfect red pout, Olivia knows it all! Olivia's tips and tricks: 1. Hollywood hair – Marilyn was naturally red-haired, but she bleached her blond hair after a few years in the industry to satisfy her talent agency. You can turn red Where blonde for a day with LOreals Magic Root Concealment ($9.99 at Target or Walmart). It washes out easily with shampoo, so it's perfect for Halloween or a fun party look! 2. Half eyelashes – Marilyn used split lash strips to lengthen her eyes. I like Ardell Naked Lashes style 421 for this tip ($5 at Target or Ulta Beauty). Cut the eyelashes in half and apply the inner half of each eyelash to the outer corner of your eyes. This trick gives a lifted effect to the eyes and is also ideal for opening hooded eyes! 3. The magic of eyeliner – To make her eyes and lashes appear larger, Marilyn would line her lower waterline with a white pencil, then line her lower eyelid with brown eyeliner in the shape of an upside-down wing. 4. Signature red lip – Allan, Marilyn's make-up artist, used several coats of product to obtain Marilyn's signature red lip. The most important tip for nailing her famous pout is to line your lips in a way that gives you a wide cupid's bow. Then fill in the lip with a matte red lipstick. Next, apply the highlighter to the center of the lower lip, then cover the entire lip with a thick gloss. 5. Glowing Skin – Marilyn knew that hydrated skin looked younger. She used Vaseline & Nivea cream as her makeup base and rarely used powders to maintain her glow. Although I don't recommend petroleum jelly as a moisturizer these days, there is a Easier way to get a youthful and radiant make-up! Instead of using a setting powder, opt for a fixing spray As Urban Decays All Nighter Setting Spray ($33.00 at Ulta Beauty) to keep your skin dewy and lock in your look all night long! If you have oily skin and need to use powders, powder only the T-zone of your face!

