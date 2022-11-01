Taylor Swift lands every Billboard Top 10 spot with ‘Midnights’ songs





Comment this story Comment Last month, Taylor Swift kept fans spellbound with her midnight debut of Midnights, her tenth and final album. Three hours later, the pop star with a penchant for surprising fans released seven more tracks in a deluxe version aptly titled Midnights (3am Edition). The sleepless night like those she sings on the record has paid off. Midnights made Swift the first artist to snag each of top 10 slot machines on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, all with songs from the 13-song album. This is an unprecedented and extraordinary achievement for any artist, experts told The Washington Post. Amid the changing music industry ecosystem in the age of streaming, the feat can only be achieved by someone who brings exactly what Swift does: an established celebrity, a base loyal fans, a savvy social media strategy and a relentless marketing machine. . It was just a really good album, and it’s one of the biggest music stars in the world, said Billboard editor Steve Knopper. She also flooded the area with different versions of the album and pushed it all out there in a week where there wasn’t a ton of competition from other artists. With this combination of things, you can’t go wrong. Following the October 21-27 tracking week, the Midnights album now has the top 10 songs on the list, a record previously held by the Drakes 2021 album Certified Lover Boy, which had nine top 10 hits. Anti-Hero, a song about Swift’s inner battles, topped the chart with some 59.7 million streams and 32 million radio airplay impressions. It was followed by Lavender Haze, a playful song about romance, with 41.4 million streams, and Maroon, a track revisiting a broken relationship, with 37.6 million. Billboard charts were our barometer of musical success. Are they meaningless in the age of streaming? To formulate the charts, Billboard considers a multitude of different metrics that each have varying weight. These metrics include digital and physical sales, streams, and radio broadcast impressions. But the criteria have changed over the years, especially over the past decade, as streaming has become more of a revenue generator. Streaming has changed everything, not just music consumption behavior, but how music is made, how albums are engineered and sequenced, and even how songs are written and produced, says Larry Miller , professor of music business at New York University’s Steinhardt School. . Big streaming companies like Spotify and Apple Music have made huge amounts of music available to a huge pool of users who have moved further and further away from buying physical copies of the previous standard metric for chart tracking. But while streaming services have made it easier for people to play their favorite music on repeat, it has also led to an increase in the volume of songs and recordings streamable by an almost unlimited number of artists. What Taylor Swift has accomplished in this era, when more than 70,000 new tracks are released every day, is a huge accomplishment, Miller said. It’s truly a remarkable historic achievement, though anyone could have guessed correctly that it had to be one of the biggest albums of the year before breaking all those records. According to some estimates, up to 100,000 tracks are uploaded to music streaming services every day. Superstar Taylor Swift’s music is a treasure trove of hidden meanings tied to her love of digital symbolism – and her tenth album, ‘Midnights’, is no different. (Video: Allie Caren/The Washington Post, Photo: Sarah Hashemi/The Washington Post) Even before the planned release of Midnights, the success of the album seemed predestined. For months, fans had been anticipating another of Swift’s re-recorded albums with many Easter egg hunts that could point to the Taylors Version of Speak Now or 1989’s edition. In what seemed like a complete surprise, Swift instead announced in August that he would release a brand new record. The artist highlighted his creation of a journey through terrors and sweet dreams on social mediasharing cue-filled clips with each of the track names for 13 consecutive nights. At midnight on October 21, Spotify crashed as fans flooded the app to listen to the new album for the first time. Swift also posted four different colors vinyl and CD versions of the album, plus an exclusive Target edition. How the search for clues in Taylor Swift’s music became voracious Taylor released different versions of the album, and she communicated directly with her huge fanbase on social media and said, Hey, this is all out, and they all said, Awesome! Everything she releases, they’re very loyal to her, Knopper said. The various editions led to Midnights selling 1.4 million physical copies in its first week, the most since Adeles 25 sold 3.4 million in 2015. Of those, more than 500 000 came from vinyl sales, marking the biggest sales week for an album since Luminate began tracking music sales in 1991. She is truly one of the few superstar artists in the music industry today who can straddle both worlds: the old-school world of radio and physical albums, and the new-school world of streaming. , added Knopper. As for Swift, it looks like 10 should top 13 as her lucky number. 10 out of 10 on the Hot 100??? On my 10th album ??? I’m in shambles, she wrote on Twitter. Here’s the full list of the top 10, according to Billboard: Anti-hero lavender mist Bordeaux Snow on the Beach, feat. Lana Del Rey midnight rain Bejeweled Question? You’re all alone, kid Karma Watch S— Travis M. Andrews contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/11/01/taylor-swift-billboard-top-ten/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos