The Egyptian Daily | Entertainment Chronicle: Halloween Ends breaks all preconceived ideas and becomes one of the best series

There are very few franchises that have maintained their hold on pop culture like Halloween. Since the original movie terrified audiences in 1978, the series has seen 12 sequels, been through five production studios, rebooted three times, and seen nine different directors tackle it.

The series spanned over six decades and had various drastic departures and comebacks, as far as the original John Carpenters film goes. While the various ups and downs of Halloween are fascinating on their own, the latest Halloween Ends movie is by far the most exciting the series has ever felt. Halloween Ends is the first time the series has definitively declared it to be the final film and it’s also the first time that one of the sequels has been pre-planned.

Typically, sequels depended entirely on the success of the previous one, which often made them feel disjointed or have huge gaps between films. The longest being nine years between the 2009 Rob Zombies movie Halloween II and the 2018 David Gordon Greens movie Halloween.

But David Gordon Green has, by far, been the most ambitious director/writer to helm the show since its debut. Its first film in the series, 2018 Halloween, was very unique in that it ignored all previous sequels except for the original film. It was a huge success, having the highest grossing of any previous film, and was one of the first to spark the craze for the legacy sequel, in which a long-running franchise is rebooted but keeps the tradition alive. from his original movie, often featuring a lot of fan service and respect for them.

After the success of Halloween in 2018, two more Green-directed sequels were greenlit, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. It made fans curious as to what this trilogy had planned and whether it would really end or just continue to produce sequels, as the franchise had always done.

A pandemic and four years later we have reached the end of Halloween. Released on October 14, the film had raised huge expectations, being tasked with concluding a story that had unfolded over 40 years. Jamie Lee Curtis stars again in the film as Laurie Strode, her most iconic role to date. The film serves as an end to his story, as well as to Michael Myers.

The film has been widely divided since its theatrical release. It boasts a particularly subversive approach, as an ending and even as a Halloween movie in general. The film chooses to follow a new character, Corey Cunningham, rather than the expected Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. Although these characters are still present and receive their promised end.

This surprising take has many viewers upset by the choice, feeling cheated or cheated. But that couldn’t be further from the truth of the film’s intent. The way this trilogy can be seen is that 2018’s Halloween was Lauries’ movie, Halloween Kills was Michael Myers, and Halloween Ends is Haddonfields’ movie. Haddonfield, Illinois is where the movies are set.

All three are key parts of the original film and nearly every sequel that follows it. They all have deep significance to the plot of the film itself, as well as to the themes of the trilogy. Halloween Ends forces audiences to really contemplate what the show is really about, rather than addressing easy fanservice filled with the last hurray.

Corey Cunningham, played by breakout star Rohan Campbell, serves as a vessel for the evil lurking in Haddonfield, providing insight and commentary on what collective trauma within a community can do. Halloween Ends is by far the most introspective film in the series, opting for broad ideas and questions, rather than the concrete answers some fans expect.

While this aspect frustrated many, it’s completely true to what makes the original 1978 film work and why it remains effective to this day. Halloween has always been about things the public doesn’t know. The more we know about Michael, the less scary he becomes; the more evil you understand, the less evil it seems. Ambiguity and the unknown are at the heart of the series.

While The Greens Trilogy delves into many aspects of the series that haven’t been explored before, the team behind the films has always made sure to toe that line very carefully. This, among countless other aspects, makes this trilogy the closest any sequel has come to matching the original and expanding on it, rather than milking it.

Beyond its subversive plot and complex themes, Halloween Ends still functions as a hugely satisfying and entertaining slasher/horror. The performances were great all around, especially Curtis and Campbell. There’s yet another amazing moody synth score from Carpenter himself with spooky and gruesome special effects, which will amaze even veterans of the genre, as well as that signature Illinois autumnal atmosphere that the series was all about. built.

Halloween Ends is not the movie I expected, or frankly anyone. Personally, I was pleasantly surprised and pleased with the direction it took, trying something really new and fresh for the series, working as a movie in its own right, rather than a disposable fan service in which many similar suites have fallen.

David Gordon Green and his team have created a consistently great trilogy and something Halloween fans have been starving for for years, real craft and care. Halloween Ends challenges its audience but also, unsurprisingly, exposed the entitlement of its fans and fan culture in general, which I believe needs to happen more often if we want anything to change in the state. cinema today.

Rating: 8/10

