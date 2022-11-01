Game Of Thrones author donates $5 million to Northwestern University





George RR Martin has given Northwestern University two gifts totaling $5 million to support the … [+] art of storytelling (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic). MovieMagic George RR Martin, famous author of A song of ice and fire fantasy series, which includes the 1996 bestseller, game of thrones, donated $5 million to Northwestern University, his alma mater. The donation will be split into two parts, both of which will go to Northwesterns Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications. Martin, who earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from Medill in 1970 and a master’s degree from the school in 1971, donated $3 million to establish the George RR Martin Intensive Summer Writing Workshop. Scheduled to begin in 2024, the workshop aims to prepare journalism professionals to establish careers in creative writing. The workshop will welcome six to eight fiction writers, screenwriters and playwrights each summer and provide them with resources and advice to develop their projects. The second part of the gift will be used to finance a chair endowed with 2 million dollars, the George RR Martin Chair in Storytelling. The professor holding this chair will lead the George RR Martin Intensive Summer Writing Workshop, as well as a range of courses from narrative nonfiction to creative writing for undergraduate and graduate students . The Martin Chairholder will also be expected to collaborate with faculty at the School of Communication and the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences to organize panels and lectures on writing for students, the greater Northwest community, and the public. and be a liaison with industries related to storytelling and long-form storytelling, according to the university. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> “George RR Martin is a prolific and iconic author with an international audience,” said Northwestern President Michael H. Schill. “We are so grateful for his generosity to his alma mater, who will inspire and equip the next generation of Northwestern storytellers.” Martin’s first professional sale as a writer came at age 21, when he sold a comic book, The Hero, to Galaxy, which published it in a February 1971 issue. After graduating from Northwestern, Martin, who was a conscientious objector, served a tour of alternate service with VISTA. He was also a journalism professor at Clarke College, Dubuque, Iowa, from 1976 to 1978, in addition to writing part-time throughout the 1970s. He worked as an editor for The Twilight Zone at CBS Television and later became an executive story consultant and then a producer for Beauty and the Beast, also on CBS. Best known for his A song of ice and fire fantasy novels, Martin served as co-executive producer of HBO’s Emmy-winning series game of thrones. He also wrote Fire & BloodHBO’s base Dragon House, the prequel to game of thrones. His books have sold millions of copies and been translated into 47 languages. Martin was inducted into the Medill Hall of Achievement in 2015. In 2021, Northwestern awarded him the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters. Lev Grossman of Time The magazine called Martin “the American Tolkien”. In 2011, Time appointed him to “Time 100“, a list of the most influential people in the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaeltnietzel/2022/11/01/game-of-thrones-author-gives-northwestern-university-5-million/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos