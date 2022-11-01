Strong Single Bollywood Moms Who Raised Their Kids Alone





Those who choose to raise a child alone or who are forced to do so due to a strained relationship or circumstances, for that matter, experience entirely different struggles. And Bollywood is no exception. Despite the stigma associated with being a single parent, especially a single mother, there are celebrities who have overcome this by not only juggling their professional careers with raising their children on their own, but also by raising powers. We’ll take a look. Bollywood Strong Single Moms

1. Amrita Singh

Instagram/Sara Ali Khan Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan married in 1991, but divorced in 2004. After the separation, Amrita raised their two children, Sara and Ibrahim, on her own. The siblings also share a great bond with their father. 2. Neena Gupta

Instagram/Neena Gupta Neena’s relationship with West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards did not last long. After which, she decided to raise her daughter Masaba on her own. Neena and Masaba share a strong relationship and always see each other encouraging and supporting each other. 3. Sushmita Sen



Credit: Instagram/Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen made history by adopting her eldest daughter, Renee, when she was just 24, in 2000. She adopted her second daughter, Alisah, in 2010. Being a strong woman and a wonderful mother, Sushmita raised her two daughters wonderfully. 4. Karisma Kapoor Instagram/Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoor has two children, Samaira and Kiaan, with her ex-husband and industrialist, Sunjay Kapur. The actress has been raising her children alone since their divorce in 2014. 5. Pooja Bedi Instagram/Pooja Bedi Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi raised her two children, Alaya and Omar Furniturewala, after her divorce from business tycoon, Farhan Furniturewala. Alaya made her acting debut with Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020. 6. Malaika Arora Instagram/Malaika Arora Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan married in 1998, but things didn’t work out between the two, and after almost two decades they finalized their divorce in 2017. Malaika became a single mother to her son Arhaan Khan and l raised quite well. 7. Konkona Sensharma Twitter/Ranvir Shorey Konkona got married to actor Ranvir Shorey in 2010, but the marriage couldn’t last long and they announced their separation in 2015 and later divorced in 2020. After that, Konkona took care of their son, Haroon. However, Konkona and Ranvir share his custody. 8. Pictures Instagram/Akshara Haasan Actress Sarika married Kamal Haasan in 1988, but they divorced in 2004. They have two daughters, Shruti and Akshara Haasan. After her separation, Sarika raised both girls as a single mother. 9. Iranian Honey Instagram/Zoya Akhtar Actress and screenwriter Honey Irani raised her two children, Farhan and Zoya, after her separation (1978) and divorce (1985) from famed lyricist, screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar. 10. Poonam Dhillon Instagram/Anmol Thakeria Dhillon Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon raised her two children Paloma and Anmol on her own after her divorce from film producer Ashok Thakeria in 1997. Lead Social Image and Main Credit: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan, Instagram/Masaba Gupta Read iDiva for the latest Bollywood news, fashion looks, beauty and lifestyle.

