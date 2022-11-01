Entertainment
Has a work by Mondrian been exhibited upside down for 75 years?
A key work from Piet Mondrian’s late period has potentially been suspended for over 75 years. The work of the Dutch artist (1872-1944) is included in a new exhibition, Mondrian: Evolutionwhich opened on Saturday at Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen in Düsseldorf, Germany (until February 12, 2023).
New York i (1941) an abstract work composed of vertical and horizontal lines in red, yellow and blue has been displayed with its five most widely spaced lines at the bottom of the image since 1945. However, the work is oriented the other way around on a photograph taken in Studio Mondrians shortly after his death in 1944, showing the lines close together at the top.
The exhibitions co-curator, Susanne Meyer-Bser, suggests in the catalog that it may no longer be possible to determine whether the orientation previously thought to be correct is in fact valid. She adds that if the work is rotated 180 degrees, as shown in the 1944 photograph published in Town and Country magazine, it works extremely well: the composition gains in intensity and plasticity.
The work is neither dated nor signed by the artist and is probably unfinished. Mondrian appears to have used the colored strips of paper to elaborate the composition before painting them in oils as seen in a similar workNew York City (1942), which is in the collection of the Center Pompidou in Paris. Meyer-Bser compares this composition, with closely spaced lines at the top, to the way New York i should perhaps be displayed.
Furthermore, although the work has not been the subject of a detailed conservation, Meyer-Bser writes that it seems that the strips of paper were first affixed to what is currently the bottom of the canvas then reworked when it would have been logical to start at the top and roll the ribbons down. However, she cautions this theory with the possibility that the artist flipped the image multiple times while working on it, in which case there would be no right or wrong orientation.
Meyer-Bser said The Guardian newspaper last week that she is now 100% sure the photo is the wrong way round. Despite this, the work will continue to be exhibited as it has for seven years for conservation reasons: The adhesive tapes are already extremely loose and hanging by a thread [] If you were to flip it now, gravity would pull it in another direction.
Independent curator Francesco Manacorda, who organized the Tate Liverpools 2014 show Mondrian and his workshopsrecount The arts journal: I haven’t reviewed all of the documentary evidence (the photo in particular) that goes to support the claim, but to me the interesting aspect of the story is that this work was unfinished. This means that the intention of the artists is not fixed on them and as such they are hybrid and somehow more fragile in their status. If Mondrian had lived longer, would he have finished them? How? All the certainties around objects of this kind must be taken into account [] I think these considerations also have an impact on the possible error.
Mondrian experimented with different styles throughout his career, but his most important and famous works are the stark abstract compositions of the 1920s and 1930s created using vertical and horizontal lines in black and the three primary colors. New York i was made after the artist moved to the United States in 1940 and began making vibrant paintings using mostly red and yellow, avoiding the thick black lines of before. He began adding squares and dots along the lines, imitating cars driving through the gridded streets of New York and adding a sense of movement to the works. The artist was also inspired by Boogie-woogie music and named several works after the genre.
Sources
2/ https://www.theartnewspaper.com/2022/10/31/has-a-piet-mondrian-work-been-exhibited-upside-down-for-75-years
