The Hirshhorn Museum is planning a major renovation once the sculpture garden reopens

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden will undergo a major renovation of its interior and plaza, the largest physical reimagining of the museum in its history. The renovation, which is expected to begin in 2025, could keep the museum’s indoor attractions closed for two years. Selldorf Architects, which specializes in cultural spaces, and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) where Gordon Bunshaft, the original architect behind the museums building, was a partner will lead modernization efforts, Hirshhorn officials told The Washington Post .

Still in the planning phase and with a budget to be determined, the project aims to increase the accessibility of the museum; update infrastructure, including bathrooms and elevators; and create more space for art, programming and education. It comes at a time when significant changes have been made to the Hirshhorn, which has just completed replacing the building’s concrete exterior and roof. In November, the museum will inaugurate the long-awaited and highly controversial redesign of its sculpture garden, which is expected to take 18 to 24 months. This third and final phase of revitalization will begin after the garden reopens.

It’s a transformative time for the museum because we’re nearly 50 years old and haven’t done major work on our campus in decades, Melissa Chiu, director of the Hirshhorn, told the Post. It’s really about rethinking the museum for the 21st century.

In doing so, they will not stray too far from the past. The distinctive 1974 Brutalist-style building is built with a certain ethos that we still hold dear, said Chris Cooper, design partner at SOM. Given the companies’ close ties to Bunshaft and Selldorfs’ expertise in museum design, we didn’t think we’d be scared of the building, but we thought we could come to work projecting it into the future, a- he declared.

Conversations about what it means to be a 21st century museum typically raise philosophical questions about ethical collecting, diverse representation, and the stories told by museums. The physical questions of where the bathrooms are, how easy it is to get to the museum, the height limit of the art might not seem so interesting. Yet they can have a profound influence on the visitors and the works of art that end up inside.

A free museum of modern and contemporary art on the National Mall, the Hirshhorn is a rare place where accessibility meets avant-garde, a museum that appeals to art lovers and wandering tourists alike. In some ways, this already reflects what a museum designed for this era might look like. These physical updates follow record shows, including those from 2017 Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors and 2019 Raphaël Lozano Hammer: Pulsewhich reflected the potential of contemporary arts for broad appeal. With the redesign, the Hirshhorn hopes to attract more young visitors by making the museum sometimes likened to a warm and accessible fortress.

The most important thing is to connect with people and to do so in a way that at every turn you feel welcome, says Annabelle Selldorf, architect and founder of Selldorf Architects.

For Selldorf, this means lowering the barriers to entry. She notes that currently the museum has revolving door entrances, a small public elevator, and narrow escalators, which might be difficult for people with disabilities to negotiate. We want to think about it holistically, she says, expressing her hope that everyone can have the same experience as much as possible.

Although years of work and decisions lie ahead of us, Chiu says that right now they are mostly thinking about the entrance to the museum facing the mall, which will welcome more visitors once the sculpture garden is finished. It’s essential, she says, because it’s that first encounter with the museum. For the majority of visitors, this is the first time they have visited a museum of modern and contemporary art.

Chiu and the designers envision a continuous, art-filled journey from the National Mall, through the sculpture garden, into the plaza beneath the building, and into the museum’s glass lobby and interior galleries. Inside, they hope to create a balance between experiencing expansive, curving architecture and retreating into more intimate spaces. Even though the circular shape facilitates forward movement through the museum, they strive to increase what museum professionals call dwell time in places such as the Lerner Room, which overlooks the mall. We have to think, how can we give more of our building to the public? Chiu said.

Designed in the 1960s to house the art collection of Joseph H. Hirshhorn, an oil and mining magnate, the donut-shaped concrete building Hirshhorns has been met with the kind of skepticism received by anything a little ahead of its time. Critics accused it of pompous monumentality and environmental abuse. They blasted its round concrete exterior, likening it to a bomb shelter and a mutilated monument.

Over the years, however, the museum’s idiosyncratic circular form has proven a strength, inspiring installations suitable for the round such as Andy Warhol: Shadowswhere the paintings in the series stretched uninterrupted for 450 feet, and Mark Bradford: Picketts Charge. Its heavy concrete cylinder has become its signature. I never fail to be amazed at how attention grabbing it is, Selldorf says. It’s magnetic.

Informed by a love of sculpture shared by Bunshaft and Hirshhorn, known for its collection of Henry Moores and Auguste Rodins, the museum functions as a three-dimensional work of art. It is an important building in that it is a sculpture itself. And so there’s a great sensitivity towards maintaining the essence of the building, Cooper said.

Cooper points to the criss-crossing escalators, glass lobby, and contrast between the mostly windowless exterior and the light-filled interior as elements that define the Hirshhorn. Above all, say Cooper and Selldorf, the Hirshhorn is a simple geometric idea: a cylinder floating above a square. It’s pretty basic and in a really fantastic way, because everyone understands that, says Selldorf. You see it from afar and you immediately understand the spatial configuration.

As they decide on the changes, Chiu says they will hold public meetings like they did with the sculpture garden.

Since its founding, the Hirshhorn has expanded its mission to include contemporary and modern art. Chiu is delighted to be able to accommodate large-scale works and new innovative artistic mediums. There’s all these assumptions we once had about artwork that paintings need a white cube, video art needs a black box, performance art needs an auditorium, she said. And in fact, that’s not the case at all. There’s a much bigger sense of presenting cross-genre art. And that requires greater flexibility.

The renovation may also allow visitors to see more of the permanent collection. Currently, museum collections are rotated in short-term and long-term exhibitions. Chiu cites Sondra Perrys Graft and Ash for a Three-Screen Workstation and Kusamas Infinity Mirror Rooms as examples of works that people like to exhibit more regularly.