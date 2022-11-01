Anupam Kher says Bollywood faces no negativity: ‘My movies have done well, I’m rolling Rs 480 cr right now’





Actor Anupam Kher says the Hindi film industry is currently going through a transitional period as audiences watching post-Covid films can see through films they find “fake”. The actor, who has been in the industry for nearly four decades and has been in more than 500 films, says it’s time for artists to pause and “rethink” how they want to proceed.

Only a handful of Hindi films have worked at the box office this year, including Kher’s The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra, with biggies like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar doing poorly at the box office. When asked if there was anything the Hindi film industry was not doing well, Kher told indianexpress.com: “I think people have changed in the last couple of years. With the Covid and containment, the public has experienced a change. Anything fake doesn’t touch them, anything real they go. “It’s a good churning for us. We have to rethink. People have gone through their own tragedies, traumas, fears. So they won’t like anything fake today. If this movie is made with honesty, with heart “, it will resonate with the public. In these two years, they have also been able to see a lot of world cinema. They have a choice now.” Citing an example from his own movie Uunchai, Kher said the movie’s trailer was well-received, with no negativity. Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming director also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra, among others. “Nowadays, whatever we post, there are negative comments. But for Uunchai, I haven’t seen a single negative comment. three old men in a movie). It was the purity of the movie that tensed her. People understood ‘ye bande sahi hai’ (These guys are nice). It’s instinctive.” While the Hindi film industry struggles with a lackluster box office, it is also regularly subjected to social media hate. Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Brahmastra star, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandha braved intense negativity online. When asked if he felt the industry faced a lot of negativity, Kher replied, “I don’t think so. This is a great churning period and in the end it will benefit Hindi cinema. Kher said that this year two of his films became blockbusters, with The Kashmir Files taking in Rs 350 crore and Telugu mystery adventure Karthikeya 2 earning Rs 130 crore. The Kashmir Records, which chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley during the first phase of the armed insurgency, has received strong political support from several states including Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh , Goa, Karnataka, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, stating it is tax free. “If it’s a good movie, it will do well. Karthikeya 2 is the greatest example of this. It opened in 50 Hindi movie theaters and by the end it reached 2000 screens. Same thing with Kantara. Why does this happen? Because it’s something authentic. If you watch it, and I say this proudly, The Kashmir Files made Rs 350 crore, Karthikeya 2 made 130 crore. I’m rolling on Rs 480 crore right now! So I rock,” he added.

