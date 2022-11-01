

















5 filmed metamorphoses (Bollywood edition) There are few movie plot points more fun and satisfying than the makeover. Here are 5 from Bollywood

movie scene This desi adaptation of Emma sees Aisha (Sonam Kapoor) take Jane Shefali (Amrita Puri) under her wing

movie scene Aisha’s misplaced mission to save Shefali from what she sees as a boring marriage is to give her a makeover

movie scene Sanjana (Amrita Rao) is the tomboyish leader of the pack but her grunge cool can’t catch the eye of Lucky (Zayed Khan)

movie scene A later makeover from her teacher Chandni (Sushmita Sen), Sanjana goes from goth to princess, straight into Lucky’s heart.

movie scene A widow and mother of two, Aarti (Rekha) is simple and disfigured by a birthmark until her unfaithful second husband pushes her to a watery death

movie scene Mutilated by a crocodile, Aarti nevertheless survives, undergoes plastic surgery and transforms into a stunning model determined to get revenge.

movie scene Anjali (Kajol) is the happiest in headband and overalls until her best friend Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) falls in love with Tina (Rani Mukerji)

movie scene Fast forward to many years later and Anjali is now rocking long hair and sarees and that’s apparently the winning formula

movie scene Housewife Pooja (Karisma Kapoor) is devastated when her husband Prem (Salman Khan) abandons her for glamor model Rupali (Sushmita Sen)

movie scene Nothing disgusting, Pooja transforms and becomes a role model herself, which leads Prem to discover the error of her ways.

movie scene To know more

Movies Stories movie scene Click here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://movies.ndtv.com/webstories/entertainment/5-filmy-makeovers-bollywood-edition-6972 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos