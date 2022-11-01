Speculation about game developer Com2uS acquiring a 4.2% stake in SM Entertainment





[Courtesy of Com2uS] SEOUL – Com2uS, a game development and publishing company in South Korea, has secured a 4.2% stake in SM, an entertainment powerhouse that has come under pressure from minority shareholders to improve transparency in governance and accounting. The move comes as market watchers increasingly draw attention to SM’s upcoming shareholder meeting. Com2uS said its investment was based on the judgment that SM was relatively undervalued and has high value for future growth, and not for the purpose of exercising voting rights at a regular shareholders’ meeting. in March 2023, when the terms of the three senior SM directors and one non-executive director come to an end. Com2uS has denied its role as a “white knight” for SM founder Lee Soo-man, the biggest shareholder who officially ceased production in October. “This investment was made from a neutral position, judging that the current price of SM stock is more likely to grow in the future,” said an anonymous Com2uS official, citing the synergy of intellectual properties and commercial know-how of each company. Lee played a key role in transforming the South Korean music industry from folk songs and rock music to dance choreography based on hip-hop and R&B music in the early 1990s. After conquering the domestic market , Lee turned to overseas markets and spearheaded the expansion of K-pop, forming artists such as TVXQ!, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, Shinee, Exo, Red Velvet, NCT, SuperM, and Aespa. However, the 70-year-old came under fire after Align Partners Capital Management, a Seoul-based fund operator, launched a campaign in 2021 to improve SM’s corporate governance, accusing Lee of undermining credibility and the market value of his business by receiving a certain percentage of sales as royalties to his private company each year as an executive producer of SM. SM’s board of directors approved the proposed termination of a production contract with Lee’s private company, Like Planning. But Align Partners, which owns a 1.1% stake in SM, insists Lee may be looking for a way to get involved in album production and business affairs using his deep influence over the current direction of SM. SM. Lee presented a new business vision while seeking joint ventures or investments with information technology startups. Com2uS has strengthened its business capabilities in the global entertainment market with the acquisition of a 58.5% majority stake in MyMusicTaste, a one-stop K-Pop platform that provides concert organizing services and allows fans to interact with artists. The acquisition of MyMusicTaste reflects Com2uS’ efforts to lead the Hallyu (Korean Cultural Wave) market in line with the era of digital transformation. Based on big data, Com2uS promised to nurture next-generation artists and promote new ventures such as metaverse-oriented performance and non-fungible token (NFT) businesses. MyMusicTaste’s platform and content will be linked with Com2uS’ all-in-one metaverse platform so that various K-pop performances can be enjoyed via virtual reality. NFT is a unit of data stored on a blockchain network of interconnected virtual ledgers and each NFT is certified by a blockchain as a unique digital asset. Entertainment companies have shown a strong interest in NFTs to turn artists’ intellectual property into digital assets that can be displayed and traded in fan communities.

