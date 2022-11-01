A Hollywood hideaway with LA’s biggest and best new rooftop





Last time you stayed in Hollywood, you saw an amateur Spiderman fight an ersatz Wolverine. That’s exactly why that was the last time you were staying in Hollywood. But we finally have something guaranteed to bring you back. Where you’ll drink Manhattans on the best new rooftop in town, face to face with the Capitol Records building. And make new friends who will consider you a potential fourth for their pool chicken fights. You bask in the manifold glories of the asteran exceptionally cool private club and boutique hotel spread over six floors of beautiful space, now open at the legendary intersection of Hollywood and Vine, just steps from the Walk of Fame. You’ll find it by looking for the huge Tristan Eaton mural that adorns the south side of the buildings. The one with Sidney Poitier and Judy Garlands huge faces scanning the world. And step into an oasis of sophisticated style and repose with significant debauchery potential. Here’s how you’ll use it: join them: Seconds after your feet leave the pavement, you are transported into the warm embrace of a private club committed to pampering, educating and entertaining its members. There’s an 18-foot palm-studded outdoor pool deck that evokes the city’s golden age downstairs, and a very alluring rooftop for cocktails, socializing, and crazy views upstairs. Between the two, there is a screening room, a gym, work spaces, lounges, a recording studio, an open-air theater and a lounge by Jonathan Antin. At any time, you may find yourself attending a masterclass, a screening, a DJ or burlesque set, or a live comedy show, or just sitting around being your usual charming self. Wait, is that your stomach growling? Looking for food: Do you remember that amazing rooftop we were talking about earlier? The talented chef Marcel Vigneron has a restaurant up there. It’s called Lemon Grove and it’s a bright, beautiful and airy space open to the public for a hamachi pizzette with pickled pear and avocado, lemon pasta with tom kha cream, five spice Duroc pork chops with peach and habanero compote and the dragon fruit panna cotta you see above. And other things. He also oversees all culinary aspects of the members-only Park Lounge and Club Room, the big heart of this space which has a hand-painted mural, remains open 24 hours a day and connects to a network of different lounges. and nooks for entertainment and cocktails. At this point, you may find yourself resisting the urge to leave… So stay a few nights: There are 35 beautiful suites on the third and fourth floors that you can consider booking. Each is inspired by Old Hollywood, with antique cabinets, separate living and dining areas, French light fixtures, and minibars stocked with local products, like gin made in downtown LA and a sexual wellness brand by Dakota Johnson. Getting a room also comes with all the privileges of membership. Plus, this place isn’t afraid to break a few rules. For example, there are no check-in times. Check-in times being universally lame.

