Hollywood depictions of black teachers stick to stereotypes, tropes and analysis shows

LAWRENCE Morgan Freeman gave many powerful and memorable performances. His role as Mr. Clark, a New Jersey-based high school principal known for dispensing authoritarian discipline in Lean on Me, is certainly memorable, but this and many other portrayals of black teachers are based about tropes of prejudice about black families that have been generated. of 20th century social science research a form of racial knowledge that reified an anti-black epistemic order of knowledge, according to a new study published by Daniel Thomas III of the University of Kansas. In fact, the scripts of the most popular Hollywood films depicting black male teachers from the late 1960s are all derived from depictions of black fathers.

Thomas, an assistant professor of curriculum and instruction at KU, found that the films have portrayed black male teachers in four major stereotypical stereotypes, and that these portrayals are not based solely on the collective imagination of Hollywood. This research sought to scapegoat the socio-historical issues of white supremacy and racist public policies by attributing the cause of any problem or inequity experienced by black America to dysfunctional families caused by absent black fathers,” said said Thomas. “Hollywood likes to ram that assumption into the mainstream, and viewers like to consume the trope.

Thomas, along with co-authors Marcus Johnson of Texas State University and Anthony Brown of the University of Texas at Austin, analyzed 11 popular films featuring black male teachers. Their study, describing how teachers are confined to four stereotypical tropes and how such scripts could not exist without flawed social science research, was published in the journal Educational Studies.

The bodies of black men and boys are discursively rearranged in movie scripts to quench Americas thirst for pathological depictions of blackness, Thomas said. Non-black viewers of color and white moviegoers have such a limited sense of black existence that they come to believe they have actually had an authentic black experience with cinema. In reality, these viewers are drawn into a deeper state of illusion where their myths, stereotypical fascinations, and fears of black men and boys are presented as truths.

For the study, the authors analyzed To Sir, with Love, Cooley High, Hard Lessons, Lean on Me, House Party 2, Menace II Society, Major Payne, Higher Learning, To Sir, with Love II, Nutty Professor and One Eight-Seven. . Black male teachers were scripted to remain confined to four anti-black tropes generated by social science research that constructed black fathers as: absent and wandering, helpless and helpless, moving and adaptive, and in danger and in danger. crisis. Accordingly, the authors organized their findings according to the following four themes: There is no storyline without absent or powerless black fathers; (un)natural saviors and motivators; saviors of death; and deviance and motivating the lazy and irresponsible.

Before illustrating how movies fall into the aforementioned tropes, the authors summarize how popular culture has converged with the social sciences’ use of biased and methodologically inaccurate research since the early 20e century to represent black families in America. The 1965 Moynihan Report had an ominous influence on defining black households as dysfunctional due to a matrifocal structure, the authors wrote. Studies have refuted the Moynihan report showing that there was no statistically significant difference between black and white families regarding the presence of fathers, and a current study from the Pew Research Center found that black men were the most frequent fathers. more involved.

The stereotypical assumption was consistently adopted in later academic research and popular public pedagogy of Hollywood movies, Thomas said.

In fact, the first trope is reflected in the fact that fathers are absent in 10 of the 11 films. In only two of the films analyzed are the fathers of the main characters represented. The only movie that didn’t fall into the trope was Nutty Professor, which portrayed the black teacher as having a very capable white research lab assistant.

The trope of taking their (un)natural place runs through the movies showing teachers being completely comfortable and highly effective in situations such as teaching in predominantly white schools, but the movies present the characters as being out of place. of their natural element. Morgan Freemans’ character, Mr. Clark, is shown at the start of Lean on Me as a comfortable, hard-hitting teacher, but out of place working with white students. This, and other cases of unnatural crises, never address black male educators’ content knowledge, counter-hegemonic pedagogical approaches, or their interpersonal skills; they just fit.

Once teachers step in to fill the void created by absent black fathers in movies, they often fall into the third trope of saviors from death and deviance, the authors wrote. The teachers of Hard Lessons and To Sir, With Love II try to save young black people from gang-related deaths. In other films, teachers are shown trying to keep young men away from drugs and prison, but they are never shown reading, designing lessons, or teaching in a classroom. typical class.

The final trope revolved around teachers motivating lazy, irresponsible young people to succeed. Professor Laurence Fishburnes Phipps’ character in Higher Learning exemplified the trope when he criticizes a student for being lazy and thinking the world owes him something, saying: It’s laziness that has kept black people in this country.

Although the movies are not reality, they are part of the public consciousness and Hollywood is part of a global economic machine, wrote Thomas and his co-authors. Public representations reinforce stereotypes, fundamentally change norms and expectations, and are reflected in public education policy, as education laws are driven either by contempt for conservative lawmakers or pity for liberal approaches.

Building on the themes explored in the article, Thomas designs a class tentatively called Black Men and Boys in Education. The course will examine how the contemporary experiences of black men and boys are a byproduct of historical discourses that have located the essence of blackness as an issue since the 15e century, says Thomas. Considering that the historical construction from this starting point until the 21st Century will offer a look at the unbroken framing of population as issues in education, which is reflected in Hollywood movies as well as the American education system.

The films continue to be made because they have proven popular and profitable, but also because they reiterate false notions produced by academic fields within academia that may have presented these stories as genuine precisely because they come from an institution with the power to legitimize truth, says Thomas. “Not only has the intersection of this research and Hollywood films misinterpreted the image of black families, fathers and boys nationally and globally, they also fail to address the intellectual, political depth and ideology of black male teachers because of these stifling constraints.

I can’t think of a single example of a Hollywood film that counters these pervasive narratives, Thomas added. Hollywood is unlikely to release a movie that deals with the systemic and socio-historical origin story of racial inequality in education faced by black people. It’s terrifying to know that people leave the theater after watching these movies thinking, All we need is some magic black teachers, they can fix it. We must stop using black families, fathers and teachers as scapegoats for centuries of anti-black policies.

Top picture: Morgan Freeman in “Lean on Me”. Credit: Warner Brothers.