Metro Violated Brown’s Law When Approving Controversial Bus Line From North Hollywood to Pasadena – Pasadena Now





Metros board of directors violated Brown Law by holding meeting regarding a lawsuit, lawsuit says New bus line planned to go through Pasadena. The line, scheduled to open by 2024, will travel east to west from North Hollywood to a terminus at Pasadena City College, stopping along the way at Burbank, Glendale and Eagle Rock. At this meeting, the board approved the $267 million 18 mile North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Corridor Project. The state requires agencies to declare an emergency every 30 days in order to have virtual meetings, like those currently being held by the Pasadena City Council. Metro declared an emergency at its March 24 meeting, but reportedly failed to vote to maintain the emergency before the 30-day deadline expired and met virtually on April 28 anyway. According to the lawsuit, the board broke the law by not meeting in person, but instead met by teleconference. Portions of the approved route are planned as lanes reserved for buses, replacing what are now lanes reserved for all traffic. In Pasadena, the lines that the buses will take in mixed traffic lanes. Several people claimed to have been deprived of their right to attend the meeting and speak out publicly on the issue. According to the lawsuit, 2,000 people signed a petition opposing the route. Having only one meeting via teleconference and not allowing citizens to speak when there is no state of emergency limits citizens’ access, as those citizens will need internet access broadband, will need to have the technology to access the meeting, and there may be technical issues where citizens are left behind even after being put on hold for hours, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit also pointed out that older residents might not be tech-savvy enough to attend the meeting. There is a significant difference in the impact citizens can have when they appear in public or are simply forced to be a faceless voice on a phone or video line if they can access the meeting and their line telephone or their cable does not turn off or break down at a bad connection, according to the lawsuit. An executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom allowing virtual meetings and suspending parts of the Brown Law, which governs open meetings of legislative bodies, expired Sept. 30. To continue meeting online, legislatures must pass a resolution approximately every 30 days under Assembly Bill 361. Beyond this initial 30-day period, he must establish the circumstances of the state of emergency and make the required observations at least 30 days after the adoption of the resolution and every 30 days thereafter. In 2019, then-Mayor Terry Tornek urged a subway committee to drop the proposed bus-only lanes on Colorado Blvd. from Old Pasadena to Pasadena City College. Tornek said bus lanes would be a terrible mistake. Bus lanes could have made for a traffic nightmare. Get our daily Pasadena newspaper delivered to your inbox. Free. Get all the latest Pasadena news, 10+ new stories a day, 7 days a week at 7 a.m.

