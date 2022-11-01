The magic of Disney’s ‘Encanto’ is coming to the Hollywood Bowl





The Madrigal family steps out of the world of animation and into real life as Disney’s “Encanto” arrives at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on November 11-12. Like everything Disney does, it will be very magical,” said Mauro Castillo, who played Flix Madrigal in the original Oscar-winning film. “We’ll have dancers, musicians, all the energy from drums, lighting… I think it’s going to be a great show.” The Colombian singer and actor, who spoke English and Spanish in a recent phone interview, is one of several voice actors from the film who will be reunited in person to star movie songs during the live experience. It will be a fireworks display no one will want to miss, added reggaeton singer-songwriter Adassa, who made her acting debut as Dolores Madrigal in the original film and will also perform at the shows in the Hollywood Bowl. The 2021 animated feature tells the story of the Madrigal family, who live in the Colombian mountains in a magical house in the town of Encanto. Everyone in the town has some form of magical gift except one child, Mirabel Madrigal. For the live show, the 50-person ensemble will also include actress Stephanie Beatriz reprising her lead role from Mirabel, Carolina Gaitan as Pepa, Diane Guerrero as Isabela, Jessica Darrow as Luisa, Olga Merediz as Abuela Alma and Angie Cepeda as Juliet. The film features eight original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame, including the chart-topping We Dont Talk About Bruno, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 song chart. During the live show at the Hollywood Bowl, the cast will be backed by an 80-member orchestra performing the score live while a Colombian band made up of musicians from the soundtrack accompanies them. The performances will also be available to stream on Disney+ on December 28 with a special introduction from Miranda. It will feel very big to you because the energy of the audience really feeds you and you feel that connection,” Castillo said. “We know how beautiful the songs in the movie are and people will really feel that live and want more.” The Encanto concert will be more than all about the music, say the actors, as the Madrigal family’s magical casita from the film will be recreated on stage using projections and other special effects. You’re literally going to walk into the visuals of what the casita is and at different points in time,” Adassa said. “It’s an immersive experience that you’ll feel like you’re inside.” ‘Encanto’ is something that has stolen the hearts of the world and people love the magic that happens in this world and this production will be very interactive,” Castillo added. “I don’t want to say too much, but people will be able to participate in what is happening on stage.” “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” When: 8pm Nov 11-12 Where: Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles Tickets: $45 to $250 to ticketmaster.com

