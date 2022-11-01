Here’s the real reason Henry Cavill left ‘The Witcher’

Henry Cavill made waves over Halloween weekend when the announcement was made that he would no longer be Geralt of Rivia for The witcher’s fourth season. Cavill made the announcement on his Instagram account.

My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventure, and alas, I’ll be laying down my medallion and swords for Season 4, Cavill said in a statement on his Instagram. In my place, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will take on the role of the white wolf. As with literary greats, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent playing Geralt and with excitement to see Liams take on this most fascinating and nuanced man. Liam, good sir, this character has such wonderful depth, take the opportunity to dive in and see what you can find.

Hunger Games veteran Liam Hemsworth replaces Cavill as the new Geralt of Riva.

So why did Cavill leave the show? The obvious answer, or at least the perception, seems to be that since Cavill returns to the role of Superman after his appearance in the black adam post-credits scene, he will resume his film career.

Cavill recently spoke with HappySadConfused podcast host Josh Horowitz and expressed excitement about his future as Superman. He also teased that fans should expect an extremely cheerful take on the character in upcoming DC Comics films, a departure from the dark and brooding version seen in movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The character means so much to me. It’s been five years now. I never lost hope. It’s amazing to be here now to talk about it again. There is a bright future ahead of the character. I’m so excited to tell a story with an extremely cheerful Superman.

But the reason for Cavill’s departure from the show is much simpler than just the fact that he’s donning the cape to play Superman, because right now a new Superman the film is still in the early stages of development at Warner Brothers Discovery, with Chuck Roven attached as producer. Roven has been working on live-action DC Comics movies since 2005 batman begins.

The key detail is that the yet-to-be-titled Superman Project doesn’t yet have a director or writer. Even though Warner Bros. Discovery has found a writer for Superman, the development process alone could take up to a year from start to script delivery. That means Cavill would put the Superman cape back on in 2024 at the earliest with a movie in theaters in 2025.

According to a source familiar with how Netflix deals actually work, it likely comes down to Cavill the witcher contract, which was due for renewal and his team likely demanded a significant pay rise.

“These Netflix deals run on three-season intervals,” the source told Heroic Hollywood. “After the third year, they have to renegotiate deals with talent and that’s why they often cancel the show after three years.”

However, since the witcher is a huge IP for Netflix, the streamer obviously wasn’t going to cancel the show. That’s why they went to Hemsworth. However, the source made two interesting points.

“I think it’s double here. Number one: Cavill wanted to move on to making movies now that Superman is going to anchor his movie career again,” the source added. “Number two: Cavill wasn’t going to do a fourth season of the show unless he got a significant raise, so they mutually parted ways. It’s pretty simple.

It makes a lot of sense. In the meantime, we can expect Cavill to return to his most iconic role in the years to come.

I went to the Warner Bros studio. in the UK and took over the costume. It was a very strong moment for me. I wasn’t sure how I would feel if it was going to be something very emotionally bound because I put the Steel man suit back. I chose this one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the costume. It was important for me to be there and enjoy this moment. It’s one of the best moments of my career. It’s great to have the opportunity to wear it again.